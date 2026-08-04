Beast of Reincarnation: All Strongbox codes and rewards

While exploring the lands of Beast of Reincarnation, you’ll come across a series of Strongboxes.

These Strongboxes are essentially locked chests or safes containing a variety of rewards to help you progress the game. Most Strongboxes are unlocked or require a swift QTE to open. Some, however, will require you to get a code.

Most of the time these codes are found very close to the Strongboxes you need to open, but just in case you’re struggling to find them, we’re listing all the numerical codes you need to open Strongboxes in Beast of Reincarnation.

Disposal Site Strongbox code and location – BoR

The Disposal Site is located just Northeast of the Cleanse Walker in the Ogouchi Buffer Zone region. Once you take out the high-level enemy, you’ll find the Disposal Site Strongbox down on the lower level.

Disposal Site Strongbox code: 04180

Rewards: Torch, Amber x772, Electronic Brain, Spirit Stone Ore (S)

Cliffside Village Strongbox code and location – BoR

Far to the Western edge of the Ogouchi Buffer Zone, you can find the Cliffside Village. Start from the Southwest edge of the map to find the Cliffside Village Interior camp before making your way North, as there will be hostile Golems.

Cliffside Village Strongbox code: 08110

Rewards: Amber x452, Recovery Tonic (S) x2, Ancient Book (Common), more

The Rusted Bridge Strongbox code and location – BoR

This Strongbox is awkwardly located underneath the large bridge crossing The Great Wall Terraces region. You’ll have to climb on top of the bridge from the Northwest before dropping down to the Strongbox’s location.

Rusted Bridge Strongbox code: 07230

Reward: Fluorescent Recovery

Cave Strongbox code and location – BoR

Inside the Pilgrim’s Zone region, you will find a cave, and luckily, the main objective for this area will include passing through a cave. Yes, it’s the same cave with this Strongbox in, of course. You’ll find the Strongbox within a tent in an area that’s burning from battle.

Cave Strongbox code: 02984

Rewards: Spirit Stone Ore (M), Amber x1421, Life Censer, Recovery Tonic (L), more

Matsukawa Colony Strongbox code and location – BoR

This Strongbox is found within the giant cube-like formation in the Matsukawa Zone, and it’s hidden in one of the cube’s many, many chambers. Our only suggestion to help find it is to keep to the Northwest of the cube on the map and use Koo to help guide you through its various floors.

Matsukawa Colony Strongbox code: 68437

Rewards: Spirit Stone Ore (M), Amber x861, Immunity Censer, Recovery Tonic (L), more

Chamber of the Great Buddha Strongbox code and location – BoR

As you move through the Fuji Frontier Zone region, it’ll be hard to ignore the Strongbox in the Chamber of the Great Buddha. You will be led here by the main objective while chasing Shidou’s malefact. It is literally sitting in front of the giant Buddha statue you must run up and around while navigating the area, and is hard to miss.