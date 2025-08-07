Battlefield 6 Open Beta: Beta times, early access and how to redeem a code

Battlefield 6’s open beta kicks off this weekend. The beta will run for two weekends, but players who’ve received an early access code will be able to start playing on Thursday, August 7.

In this guide, we will explain how to get an early access code to Battlefield 6‘s open beta, how to redeem it, and when the beta will be running.

The beta will give players the chance to sample four multiplayer maps (Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak, Iberian Offensive, Empire State) and five modes (Conquest, Closed Weapons Breakthrough, Breakthrough, Rush, Squad Deathmatch).

Battlefield 6 will include nine maps when it’s released on October 10, 2025, including Operation Firestorm, which originally appeared in Battlefield 3.

Players will be eligible for early access to the Battlefield 6 open beta if they are either:

A member of Battlefield Labs since before July 31

A member of EA Play Pro, EA’s premium PC subscription

One of the viewers of selected creators during the game’s reveal stream on July 31

A viewer of a Battlefield 6 stream for at least 30 minutes during August 7 or August 8

How to redeem a Battlefield 6 beta code

When players receive their code, they can head to the Battlefield 6 code redemption site. The codes won’t work on Steam, PSN, or any other platform until they’re redeemed on the Battlefield 6 site. After you’ve done this and chosen your platform, you’ll be given a new bespoke code for a platform of your choice.

Once you have your code, redeem it on your chosen platform like any other code, and you’ll be able to preload the Battlefield 6 open beta client, ready for the kick-off later today.