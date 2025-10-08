Battlefield 6 launch times: When is Battlefield 6 out in my region?
Wondering when you can start playing Battlefield 6?
Battlefield 6 will be released later this week.
The long-awaited shooter will debut on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Featuring both a single-player campaign and a full multiplayer suite, excitement for Battlefield 6 from fans has grown since the game’s beta tests earlier this year.
In this guide, we’ll let you know when you can play Battlefield 6 in your region, as well as the PC specs for the new shooter.
Battlefield 6: What comes in each edition?
Battlefield 6 will be released in two different editions. The standard release, which will come both physically and digitally, will cost $69.99.
Alongside the standard edition, EA will also offer the Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition. This version, which will cost $99.99, will include digital bonuses.
These are:
- Phantom Squad Soldier Skins
- BR Pro Token: Battlepass + 25 tier skips.
- Shrouded Weapon Package
- Drop Shadow Weapon Package
- Chimera Vehicle Skin
Unlike other expensive editions of EA titles, this version does not come with any kind of early access to the game.
Battlefield 6 Launch Times
EA has announced when Battlefield 6 will go live in various territories around the world. Depending on your region, Battlefield 6 will launch on either October 10 or October 11.
October 10
- Los Angeles – 08:00 PDT
- Mexico City – 09:00 CST
- New York – 11:00 EDT
- São Paulo – 12:00 BRT
- London – 16:00 BST
- Stockholm – 17:00 CEST
- Cairo – 18:00 EEST
- Baku – 19:00 AZT
- New Delhi – 20:30 UTC
- Hanoi – 22:00 ICT
October 11
- Tokyo – 00:00 JST
- Sydney – 02:00 AEDT
Alongside the information about when Battlefield 6 will launch in your region, EA has also announced the minimum, recommended, and maximum PC specs for the game.
Battlefield 6 PC requirements
Minimum Required Specifications
Graphic Settings (In-game): 1080p @ 30 FPS, Low Settings
Upscaler: Native
GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / Intel Arc A380
Video Memory: 6GB
CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
RAM: 16GB (Dual channel 2133mhz)
OS (Operating System): Windows 10 (Enabling Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling is Recommended)
DirectX: DirectX12
Storage (Estimated Disk Space Required at Launch): 55GB HDD
Recommended Specifications
Graphic Settings: 1440p @ 60FPS, High Settings / 1080p @ 80FPS+,
Low Settings
Upscaler: Native
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580
Video Memory: 8GB
CPU: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
RAM: 16GB (Dual channel 3200mhz)
OS: Windows 11 64-bit
DirectX: DirectX12
Storage: 90GB SSD
Ultra Specifications
Graphic Settings: 2160p(4k) @ 60fps, Ultra Settings / 1440p @ 144fps, Medium Settings
Upscaler: Native
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Video Memory: 16GB
CPU: Intel Core i9-12900 / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
RAM: 32GB (Dual channel 4800mhz)
OS: Windows 11 64-bit
DirectX: DirectX12
Storage: 90GB SSD
Ultra++ Specifications
Graphic Settings: 4k @ 144fps, High Settings / 4k @ 240fps+, Ultra Settings
Upscaler: DLSS Super Resolution / DLSS Super Resolution Multiframe Generation
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080
Video Memory: 16GB
CPU: Intel Core 9 Ultra 285k / AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
RAM: 32GB (Dual channel 4800mhz)
OS: Windows 11 64-bit
DirectX: DirectX12
Storage: 90GB SSD