Battlefield 6 launch times: When is Battlefield 6 out in my region?

Battlefield 6 will be released later this week.

The long-awaited shooter will debut on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Featuring both a single-player campaign and a full multiplayer suite, excitement for Battlefield 6 from fans has grown since the game’s beta tests earlier this year.

In this guide, we’ll let you know when you can play Battlefield 6 in your region, as well as the PC specs for the new shooter.

Battlefield 6: What comes in each edition?

Battlefield 6 will be released in two different editions. The standard release, which will come both physically and digitally, will cost $69.99.

Alongside the standard edition, EA will also offer the Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition. This version, which will cost $99.99, will include digital bonuses.

These are:

  • Phantom Squad Soldier Skins
  • BR Pro Token: Battlepass + 25 tier skips.
  • Shrouded Weapon  Package
  • Drop Shadow Weapon Package
  • Chimera Vehicle Skin

Unlike other expensive editions of EA titles, this version does not come with any kind of early access to the game.

Battlefield 6 Launch Times

EA has announced when Battlefield 6 will go live in various territories around the world. Depending on your region, Battlefield 6 will launch on either October 10 or October 11.

October 10
  • Los Angeles – 08:00 PDT
  • Mexico City – 09:00 CST
  • New York – 11:00 EDT
  • São Paulo – 12:00 BRT
  • London – 16:00 BST
  • Stockholm – 17:00 CEST
  • Cairo – 18:00 EEST
  • Baku – 19:00 AZT
  • New Delhi – 20:30 UTC
  • Hanoi – 22:00 ICT
October 11
  • Tokyo – 00:00 JST
  • Sydney – 02:00 AEDT

Alongside the information about when Battlefield 6 will launch in your region, EA has also announced the minimum, recommended, and maximum PC specs for the game.

Battlefield 6 PC requirements

Minimum Required Specifications

Graphic Settings (In-game): 1080p @ 30 FPS, Low Settings

Upscaler: Native

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / Intel Arc A380

Video Memory: 6GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16GB (Dual channel 2133mhz)

OS (Operating System): Windows 10 (Enabling Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling is Recommended)

DirectX: DirectX12

Storage (Estimated Disk Space Required at Launch): 55GB HDD

Recommended Specifications

Graphic Settings: 1440p @ 60FPS, High Settings / 1080p @ 80FPS+,

Low Settings

Upscaler: Native

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580

Video Memory: 8GB

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB (Dual channel 3200mhz)

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

DirectX: DirectX12

Storage: 90GB SSD

Ultra Specifications

Graphic Settings: 2160p(4k) @ 60fps, Ultra Settings / 1440p @ 144fps, Medium Settings

Upscaler: Native

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Video Memory: 16GB

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900 / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

RAM: 32GB (Dual channel 4800mhz)

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

DirectX: DirectX12

Storage: 90GB SSD

Ultra++ Specifications

Graphic Settings: 4k @ 144fps, High Settings / 4k @ 240fps+, Ultra Settings

Upscaler: DLSS Super Resolution / DLSS Super Resolution Multiframe Generation

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080

Video Memory: 16GB

CPU: Intel Core 9 Ultra 285k / AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

RAM: 32GB (Dual channel 4800mhz)

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

DirectX: DirectX12

Storage: 90GB SSD

