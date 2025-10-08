Battlefield 6 launch times: When is Battlefield 6 out in my region?

Battlefield 6 will be released later this week.

The long-awaited shooter will debut on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Featuring both a single-player campaign and a full multiplayer suite, excitement for Battlefield 6 from fans has grown since the game’s beta tests earlier this year.

In this guide, we’ll let you know when you can play Battlefield 6 in your region, as well as the PC specs for the new shooter.

Battlefield 6: What comes in each edition?

Battlefield 6 will be released in two different editions. The standard release, which will come both physically and digitally, will cost $69.99.

Alongside the standard edition, EA will also offer the Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition. This version, which will cost $99.99, will include digital bonuses.

These are:

Phantom Squad Soldier Skins

BR Pro Token: Battlepass + 25 tier skips.

Shrouded Weapon Package

Drop Shadow Weapon Package

Chimera Vehicle Skin

Unlike other expensive editions of EA titles, this version does not come with any kind of early access to the game.

Battlefield 6 Launch Times

EA has announced when Battlefield 6 will go live in various territories around the world. Depending on your region, Battlefield 6 will launch on either October 10 or October 11.

October 10 Los Angeles – 08:00 PDT

Mexico City – 09:00 CST

New York – 11:00 EDT

São Paulo – 12:00 BRT

London – 16:00 BST

Stockholm – 17:00 CEST

Cairo – 18:00 EEST

Baku – 19:00 AZT

New Delhi – 20:30 UTC

Hanoi – 22:00 ICT October 11 Tokyo – 00:00 JST

Sydney – 02:00 AEDT

Alongside the information about when Battlefield 6 will launch in your region, EA has also announced the minimum, recommended, and maximum PC specs for the game.

Battlefield 6 PC requirements