Battlefield 6 Season 2: Best meta weapon loadout of each type

Battlefield 6 is now on Season 2, bringing with it new game modes, weapons, maps, vehicles, and much more to sink your teeth into.

Of course, diving deep into a new season is a lot easier if you know which weapons to use. That’s what we’re here for, and in this guide, we’re breaking down all the best meta weapons of each class that you should be using in Battlefield 6 Season 2, with some additional tips from Battlefinity. As long as you’re using the builds and loadouts in this list, you’ll stand a much better chance of coming out on top this season.

Best meta AR (Assault Rifle), KORD 6P67 build – BF6 S2

The KORD 6P67 is considered to be the best Assault Rifle in BF6, whether that’s in Redsec or the Multiplayer, and that hasn’t changed in a while. If you want an AR that shreds foes to bits, then this is the build you’re looking for.

Scope: RO-M 1.75X

Muzzle: Long Suppressor

Barrel: 415mm Prototype

Underbarrel: Classic Vertical

Magazine: 36Rnd Magazine

Ammo: FMJ

Best meta SMG (Submachine Gun), USG-90 build – BF6 S2

If you want a fast-firing weapon with decent stability that can carry across to both Redsec and Multiplayer, then this is the weapon for you. This will allow you to move fast without losing out on firepower, though you should use that mobility to get the drop on your foes, instead of challenging them to head-to-head firefights.

Scope: Mini Flex 1.00X

Muzzle: Lightened Suppressor

Barrel: 264mm Fluted

Laser: 50 MW Blue

Magazine: 50Rnd Magazine

Ammo: Polymer Case

Best meta Carbine, M4A1 build – BF6 S2

Carbines aren’t too dissimilar to Assault Rifles, but make for solid alternatives that can outperform ARs in a variety of situations. The M4A1 is the best Carbine of the bunch, and that’s pretty much uncontested. Use our build below for solid long-range performance in any game mode.

Scope: Baker 3.00X

Muzzle: Lightened Suppressor

Barrel: 14.5” Carbine

Underbarrel: 6H64 Vertical

Magazine: 36Rnd Magazine

Ammo: FMJ

Best meta LMG (Light Machine Gun), DRS-IAR build – BF6 S2

The DRS-IAR is unquestionably the best LMG, whether that’s for Redsec or Multiplayer, and this build should help you rack up kills in both modes. This build balances a quick ADS and accurate firing pattern for a balanced and powerful weapon.

Scope: CCO 2.00X

Muzzle: Long Suppressor

Barrel: 20” LE

Underbarrel: Ribbed Stubby

Magazine: 30Rnd Fast Mag

Ergonomics: Rail Cover

Best meta DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle), GRT-CPS build – BF6 S2

The GRT-CPS DMR is best for Redsec, but is still competent for the tighter engagements you find across the multiplayer mode.

Scope: PVQ-31 4.00X

Muzzle: Lightened Suppressor

Barrel: 20” Factory

Underbarrel: Ribbed Stubby

Magazine: 20Rnd Fast Mag

Ammo: FMJ

Best meta Sniper Rifle, M2010 ESR build – BF6 S2

This Sniper Rifle is better in Multiplayer, but is still scary to go against in Redsec, which is all you need to know; it’s a great option. We’ve gone with a long-range scope for Redsec, but you might want to choose a shorter range scope for Multiplayer.

Scope: NFX 8.00X

Muzzle: Standard Suppressor

Barrel: 26” Carbon

Underbarrel: Slim Angled

Laser: Range Finder

Magazine: 5Rnd Magazine

Ammo: Match Grade

Best meta Shotgun, M1014 build – BF6 S2

Shotguns are best when taking down enemies at close-range, and we’re sticking to that philosophy with our chosen Shotgun build. If you want a weapon to take with you around corners into tight corridors then this is our recommendation. Though, with the intended range being so short, the scope is practically optional, should you wish to change things up.

Scope: Mini Flex 1.00X

Muzzle: CQB Suppressor

Barrel: 18.5” Factory

Underbarrel: Slim Handstop

Laser: 50 MW Blue

Magazine: 6 Shell Tube

Ammo: Buckshot

Best meta Secondary Pistol/Sidearm, M44 build – BF6 S2

The Pistol should hardly be your first consideration when putting together a build, but you’ll still want one by your side when your ammo starts running low in a dire situation. That’s why you should still consider putting together this M44 pistol build.