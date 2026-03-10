Battlefield 6 Season 2: Best meta weapon loadout of each type
The best meta weapons of each class that you should be using in Battlefield 6 Season 2
Battlefield 6 is now on Season 2, bringing with it new game modes, weapons, maps, vehicles, and much more to sink your teeth into.
Of course, diving deep into a new season is a lot easier if you know which weapons to use. That’s what we’re here for, and in this guide, we’re breaking down all the best meta weapons of each class that you should be using in Battlefield 6 Season 2, with some additional tips from Battlefinity. As long as you’re using the builds and loadouts in this list, you’ll stand a much better chance of coming out on top this season.
Best meta AR (Assault Rifle), KORD 6P67 build – BF6 S2
The KORD 6P67 is considered to be the best Assault Rifle in BF6, whether that’s in Redsec or the Multiplayer, and that hasn’t changed in a while. If you want an AR that shreds foes to bits, then this is the build you’re looking for.
- Scope: RO-M 1.75X
- Muzzle: Long Suppressor
- Barrel: 415mm Prototype
- Underbarrel: Classic Vertical
- Magazine: 36Rnd Magazine
- Ammo: FMJ
Best meta SMG (Submachine Gun), USG-90 build – BF6 S2
If you want a fast-firing weapon with decent stability that can carry across to both Redsec and Multiplayer, then this is the weapon for you. This will allow you to move fast without losing out on firepower, though you should use that mobility to get the drop on your foes, instead of challenging them to head-to-head firefights.
- Scope: Mini Flex 1.00X
- Muzzle: Lightened Suppressor
- Barrel: 264mm Fluted
- Laser: 50 MW Blue
- Magazine: 50Rnd Magazine
- Ammo: Polymer Case
Best meta Carbine, M4A1 build – BF6 S2
Carbines aren’t too dissimilar to Assault Rifles, but make for solid alternatives that can outperform ARs in a variety of situations. The M4A1 is the best Carbine of the bunch, and that’s pretty much uncontested. Use our build below for solid long-range performance in any game mode.
- Scope: Baker 3.00X
- Muzzle: Lightened Suppressor
- Barrel: 14.5” Carbine
- Underbarrel: 6H64 Vertical
- Magazine: 36Rnd Magazine
- Ammo: FMJ
Best meta LMG (Light Machine Gun), DRS-IAR build – BF6 S2
The DRS-IAR is unquestionably the best LMG, whether that’s for Redsec or Multiplayer, and this build should help you rack up kills in both modes. This build balances a quick ADS and accurate firing pattern for a balanced and powerful weapon.
- Scope: CCO 2.00X
- Muzzle: Long Suppressor
- Barrel: 20” LE
- Underbarrel: Ribbed Stubby
- Magazine: 30Rnd Fast Mag
- Ergonomics: Rail Cover
Best meta DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle), GRT-CPS build – BF6 S2
The GRT-CPS DMR is best for Redsec, but is still competent for the tighter engagements you find across the multiplayer mode.
- Scope: PVQ-31 4.00X
- Muzzle: Lightened Suppressor
- Barrel: 20” Factory
- Underbarrel: Ribbed Stubby
- Magazine: 20Rnd Fast Mag
- Ammo: FMJ
Best meta Sniper Rifle, M2010 ESR build – BF6 S2
This Sniper Rifle is better in Multiplayer, but is still scary to go against in Redsec, which is all you need to know; it’s a great option. We’ve gone with a long-range scope for Redsec, but you might want to choose a shorter range scope for Multiplayer.
- Scope: NFX 8.00X
- Muzzle: Standard Suppressor
- Barrel: 26” Carbon
- Underbarrel: Slim Angled
- Laser: Range Finder
- Magazine: 5Rnd Magazine
- Ammo: Match Grade
Best meta Shotgun, M1014 build – BF6 S2
Shotguns are best when taking down enemies at close-range, and we’re sticking to that philosophy with our chosen Shotgun build. If you want a weapon to take with you around corners into tight corridors then this is our recommendation. Though, with the intended range being so short, the scope is practically optional, should you wish to change things up.
- Scope: Mini Flex 1.00X
- Muzzle: CQB Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.5” Factory
- Underbarrel: Slim Handstop
- Laser: 50 MW Blue
- Magazine: 6 Shell Tube
- Ammo: Buckshot
Best meta Secondary Pistol/Sidearm, M44 build – BF6 S2
The Pistol should hardly be your first consideration when putting together a build, but you’ll still want one by your side when your ammo starts running low in a dire situation. That’s why you should still consider putting together this M44 pistol build.
- Scope: Mini Flex 1.00X
- Barrel: 5.12” Compact
- Magazine: 6Rnd Speedloader
- Ammo: Hollow Point