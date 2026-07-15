Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced complete walkthrough hub

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is an incredible return to one of the very best games in the series, but there’s more here than you can find in the original.

There are new outfits, new characters, new quests, new weapons, even naval combat, and Kenway’s Fleet has been totally overhauled. If you compare the two games, far more has changed in AC Black Flag Resynced than you might expect.

That’s why guides are more important than you might expect. If you want to uncover important hidden secrets, gear, and accessories, then we’ve got the guides you need. Just read through our breakdown below for everything you need to know to get the most out of AC Black Flag Resynced.

Important info – Black Flag Resynced

Here you’ll find a bunch of important information that you should probably know before playing, or perhaps even buying, AC Black Flag Resynced.

Items and currency collections – Black Flag Resynced

There are countless items to collect in Black Flag Resynced, and these guides will help you efficiently collect items and amass wealth.

Treasures, Secrets, and Quests – Black Flag Resynced

If you want treasures, secrets, and maybe a few helpful quest guides, then you’ll find them all here.

Kenway’s Fleet and The Jackdaw – Black Flag Resynced

Sailing, naval combat, and Kenway’s Fleet are all big parts of Black Flag Resynced, and we break down all the important information you need to know about them here.