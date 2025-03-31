Anime Strike Simulator codes for UPD 33 (April 2025)
Potions, potions, and more potions
Latest update
One more code added for Anime Strike Simulator’s update 33, which is now live.
Anime Strike Simulator codes alongside frequent, meaningful updates, are keeping this sleeper hit trending in the opposite direction of most other anime Roblox titles.
Anime Strike Simulator is a small-scale Roblox click-a-thon that has you beat up and befriend familiar faces to help you beat up bigger baddies. Recruited allies do little but encourage you, and the enemies don’t fight back. It’s a battle of number, and your mouse is your only weapon.
Anime Strike Simulator codes for UPD 33
Here are the working Anime Strike Simulator codes list for the latest update:
- UPD33 | Update 33 rewards (NEW)
- UPD32 | Update 32 rewards
- UPD31 | Update 31 rewards
- SentinelFixed | Update 31 rewards
- UPD30 | Update 30 rewards
- UPD30FIXES | Update 30 rewards
- UPD29 | Update 29 rewards
- MINI28.5 | UPD 8.5 rewards
- ETHEREALAUTOSELLING | UPD 28 rewards
- GALAXY2 | UPD 28 rewards
- GALAXYFIXES | UPD 28 rewards
- UPDATE27 | UPD 27 rewards
- MINI26.5 | UPD 26.5 rewards
- FIXESFOR26.5 | UPD 26.5 rewards
- FIXESUPD26 | UPD 26 rewards
- 26UPDATES!! | UPD 26 rewards
- MINI25.5 |UPD 25 rewards
- UPDATE25FIXES |UPD 25 rewards
- UPDATE25 |UPD 25 rewards
- UPDATE24.5Fixes |UPD 24 rewards
- UPDATE24.5|UPD 24 rewards
- UPDATE24 |UPD 24 rewards
- UPDATE23FIXES |UPD 23 rewards
- UPDATE22Fixes |UPD 22 rewards
- UPDATE22 |UPD 22 rewards
- FIXEDLIMITRESET |UPD 21.5 rewards
- LASTSHUTTODAY |UPD 21.5 rewards
- MINI21.5FIXES |UPD 21.5 rewards
- MINI21.5 | UPD 21.5 rewards
- UPD21FIXES | UPD 21 rewards
- UPD21PART1 | UPD 21 rewards
- XMASUPDATE | XMAS update rewards
- XMASFIXES | XMAS update rewards
- MINI19.5 | Update 19.5 rewards
- 19.5FIXES | Update 19.5 rewards
- UPD19 | Update 19 rewards
- MINI18.5 | Update 18.5 rewards
- UPD18 | Update 18 rewards
- SlimeBalls | Update 17 rewards
- UPD17 | Update 17 rewards
- EXOTICUPDATE | Update 16 rewards
- UPD16Fixes | Update 16 rewards
- THXFOR225KLIKES!! | Update 15.5 rewards
- MINI15.5 | Update 15.5 rewards
- MINI15.1 | Update 15.1 rewards
- FixesForUpd15 | Update 15 rewards
- UPD15 | Update 15 rewards
- FIXES14.5 | Update 14.5 rewards
- MINI14.5 | Update 14.5 rewards
- THXFOR110KLIKES | Update 14 rewards
- FixesUPD14 | Update 14 rewards
- UPD14 | Update 14 rewards
- MINI13.5 | Update 13.5 rewards
- MINIMINIUPDATE | Update 13.5 rewards
- OMG100KLIKES? | 100k like rewards
- UPD13 | Update 13 rewards
- Mini12.5 | Potions, gems, and more
- Update12| Potions, gems, and more
- FixedSomeBugs| Potions, gems, and more
- SorryForShutdown | Potions, gems, and more
- MINI11.5 | Potions, gems, and more
- MoreFixes | Potions, gems, and more
- THXFOR75KLIKES | Potions, gems, and more
- FIXEDUPD11 | Potions, gems, and more
- HALLOWEENPART2 | Potions, gems, and more
- FixedRaidBoss | 10k gems and a lot more stuff
- FreddyBuff
- MINI10.5
- PATCH10.1
- FIXEDMOBS
- HALLOWEENSTARTSNOW
- Release
- FixBugs
- 1KLIKES
- 2.5KLIKES
- 5KLIKES
- THX10KLIKES
- UPDATE1
- THXFOR15KLIKES
- THXFOR20KLIKES
- THXFOR30KLIKES
- UPDATE2
- UPDATE3
- GrimoiresFixed
- Mini3.5
- UPDATE4
- FIXEDRAIDPATH
- UPDATE4FIXES
- UPDATE5
- UPDATE5FIXES
- UPDATE5FIXES2
- MINI5.5
- UPDATE6
- ALREADY50KLIKES?
- UPDATE6FIXES
- MINI6.5
- MINI6.5Fixes
- UPDATE7
- MINI7.5
- NerfedScrews
- UPDATE8
- UPDATE8FIXES
- UPDATE8PART2
- UPDATE9
- UPDATE9FIXES
- MINI9.5
- MINI9.5FIXES
How do I use codes in Anime Strike Simulator?
Here’s how to enter and redeem Anime Strike Simulator codes to get a bunch of freebies:
- Launch Anime Strike Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the icon in the left cluster that looks like a chat bubble.
- Enter a working Anime Strike Simulator code
- Click Confirm.
Most Anime Strike Simulator codes dish out rewards like potions and, in some cases, exclusive event-specific pets. You can find these items in your inventory.
Is there an Anime Strike Simulator Trello?
Not sure where to grind a specific material, item, or upgrade? The Anime Strike Simulator Trello is a good place to look. If you’re able, the game’s Discord can be a great way to find answers to common questions, too.
Anime Strike Simulator patch notes – Mini UPD 15.1
Here’s what’s new for the latest big Anime Strike Simulator update:
Added
- Added 2 new follow rewards
- Added Auto Reroll on all systems like Breaths, Demon Art etc…
- You can enable auto reroll and still play and do whatever you want
- Added Supreme Cure Exclusive Artefact to Boss Battle
- Increased Boss Battle Max Wave to 125
- New Parchments Tiers
- Tier V & VI
- Power, Damage, Stars, Luck and Drops
- Tier V & VI
Changes
- Luck Event Ended
- Increased Cooldown of Nazare Open World Mode
- 30 seconds → 60 seconds
- Removed Avatar Multiplier in the UI, you’ll only see the avatar’s power
- Buffed Hunter Knife Drop Chance (Artefact from Dungeon S)
- Legendary has now a maximum chance of 60%
Fixes
- Changes to auto rejoin, hope it works properly now
- More Client Optimizations
- Fixed Blood Spiral Artefact Notification not appearing
- Fixed 2x Power Area not working after update.
- Fixed Shell Wings Drop Multiplier not appearing in profile
Anime Strike Simulator material locations and uses
Anime Strike Simulator staff member ScaryKing posted three infographics on the game’s Discord highlighting how to get some core materials in the game. Here’s a text-based breakdown of that information:
- Chakra Cores
- Ninja raid, Easy Trial, Curse Raid
- Kekkei Eyes
- Ninja Raid, Easy Trial
- Magic Cystals
- Clover Boss, Boss Battle, All dungeons, Cursed Raid
- Elemental Paper
- Ninja Raid, Easy Trial, A-Rank Dungeon
- Passive Ring
- Medium Trial, Boss Battle, All Dngeons, Totem Defense
- DNA
- Ninja Raid, Easy Trial, Boss Battle, All Dungeons, Totem Defence, Curse Raid
- Fruit Bag
- Easy Trial, Totem Defense
- Class Gem
- Ninja Raid, Easy Trial Boss Battle, Curse Raid
- Mystic Jewel
- Medium Trial, Totem Defence, Curse Raid
- Blood Drop
- Medium Trial Totem Defence, A-Rank Dungeon
- Cloth
- Boss Battle, Totem Defense, Every Accessory Duplicate
- Screw
- Totem Defense, sword duplicates
- Travel Watch
- Medium Trial, Totem Defense, A-Rank dungeon
- Bankai Sword
- Medium Trial, Totem, A-Rank dungeon
- Released Soul
- Every mob drop
- Gold Ingot
- Medium trial
- Titan Fluid
- Easy Trial
- Starlight Crystal
- Medium Trail
- Stand Arrow
- Totem Defense
- Hero Meal
- Totem Defense
- Meteorite Shard
- Pink Land Mobs
- Sun
- Totem Defense
- Vampire Spike
- Phantom trial, raid boss
- Mortar
- Death Row
- Candy Pieces
- Phantom Trial, Death Row
- Witch Hat
- Death Row
- Wizard Hat
- Death Row
For Roblox codes for similar games, check out the latest Anime Defenders codes or Anime Vanguards codes. These TD titles have been getting more attention that the click-heavy simulators in recent months. Five Nights TD codes are worth checking out if you want Halloween to last forever.