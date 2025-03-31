Anime Strike Simulator codes for UPD 33 (April 2025)

Anime Strike Simulator codes alongside frequent, meaningful updates, are keeping this sleeper hit trending in the opposite direction of most other anime Roblox titles.

Anime Strike Simulator is a small-scale Roblox click-a-thon that has you beat up and befriend familiar faces to help you beat up bigger baddies. Recruited allies do little but encourage you, and the enemies don’t fight back. It’s a battle of number, and your mouse is your only weapon.

Anime Strike Simulator codes for UPD 33

Here are the working Anime Strike Simulator codes list for the latest update:

UPD33 | Update 33 rewards (NEW)

Update 33 rewards UPD32 | Update 32 rewards

Update 32 rewards UPD31 | Update 31 rewards

Update 31 rewards SentinelFixed | Update 31 rewards

Update 31 rewards UPD30 | Update 30 rewards

Update 30 rewards UPD30FIXES | Update 30 rewards

Update 30 rewards UPD29 | Update 29 rewards

| Update 29 rewards MINI28.5 | UPD 8.5 rewards

| UPD 8.5 rewards ETHEREALAUTOSELLING | UPD 28 rewards

| UPD 28 rewards GALAXY2 | UPD 28 rewards

| UPD 28 rewards GALAXYFIXES | UPD 28 rewards

| UPD 28 rewards UPDATE27 | UPD 27 rewards

UPD 27 rewards MINI26.5 | UPD 26.5 rewards

| UPD 26.5 rewards FIXESFOR26.5 | UPD 26.5 rewards

| UPD 26.5 rewards FIXESUPD26 | UPD 26 rewards

UPD 26 rewards 26UPDATES!! | UPD 26 rewards

| UPD 26 rewards MINI25.5 |UPD 25 rewards

|UPD 25 rewards UPDATE25FIXES |UPD 25 rewards

|UPD 25 rewards UPDATE25 |UPD 25 rewards

|UPD 25 rewards UPDATE24.5Fixes |UPD 24 rewards

|UPD 24 rewards UPDATE24.5 |UPD 24 rewards

|UPD 24 rewards UPDATE24 |UPD 24 rewards

|UPD 24 rewards UPDATE23FIXES |UPD 23 rewards

|UPD 23 rewards UPDATE22Fixes |UPD 22 rewards

|UPD 22 rewards UPDATE22 |UPD 22 rewards

|UPD 22 rewards FIXEDLIMITRESET |UPD 21.5 rewards

|UPD 21.5 rewards LASTSHUTTODAY |UPD 21.5 rewards

|UPD 21.5 rewards MINI21.5FIXES |UPD 21.5 rewards

|UPD 21.5 rewards MINI21.5 | UPD 21.5 rewards

| UPD 21.5 rewards UPD21FIXES | UPD 21 rewards

| UPD 21 rewards UPD21PART1 | UPD 21 rewards

| UPD 21 rewards XMASUPDATE | XMAS update rewards

| XMAS update rewards XMASFIXES | XMAS update rewards

| XMAS update rewards MINI19.5 | Update 19.5 rewards

| Update 19.5 rewards 19.5FIXES | Update 19.5 rewards

| Update 19.5 rewards UPD19 | Update 19 rewards

| Update 19 rewards MINI18.5 | Update 18.5 rewards

| Update 18.5 rewards UPD18 | Update 18 rewards

| Update 18 rewards SlimeBalls | Update 17 rewards

| Update 17 rewards UPD17 | Update 17 rewards

| Update 17 rewards EXOTICUPDATE | Update 16 rewards

| Update 16 rewards UPD16Fixes | Update 16 rewards

| Update 16 rewards THXFOR225KLIKES!! | Update 15.5 rewards

| Update 15.5 rewards MINI15.5 | Update 15.5 rewards

| Update 15.5 rewards MINI15.1 | Update 15.1 rewards

| Update 15.1 rewards FixesForUpd15 | Update 15 rewards

| Update 15 rewards UPD15 | Update 15 rewards

| Update 15 rewards FIXES14.5 | Update 14.5 rewards

| Update 14.5 rewards MINI14.5 | Update 14.5 rewards

| Update 14.5 rewards THXFOR110KLIKES | Update 14 rewards

| Update 14 rewards FixesUPD14 | Update 14 rewards

| Update 14 rewards UPD14 | Update 14 rewards

| Update 14 rewards MINI13.5 | Update 13.5 rewards

| Update 13.5 rewards MINIMINIUPDATE | Update 13.5 rewards

| Update 13.5 rewards OMG100KLIKES? | 100k like rewards

| 100k like rewards UPD13 | Update 13 rewards

| Update 13 rewards Mini12.5 | Potions, gems, and more

| Potions, gems, and more Update12| Potions, gems, and more

Potions, gems, and more FixedSomeBugs| Potions, gems, and more

Potions, gems, and more SorryForShutdown | Potions, gems, and more

| Potions, gems, and more MINI11.5 | Potions, gems, and more

| Potions, gems, and more MoreFixes | Potions, gems, and more

| Potions, gems, and more THXFOR75KLIKES | Potions, gems, and more

| Potions, gems, and more FIXEDUPD11 | Potions, gems, and more

| Potions, gems, and more HALLOWEENPART2 | Potions, gems, and more

| Potions, gems, and more FixedRaidBoss | 10k gems and a lot more stuff

10k gems and a lot more stuff FreddyBuff

MINI10.5

PATCH10.1

FIXEDMOBS

HALLOWEENSTARTSNOW

Release

FixBugs

1KLIKES

2.5KLIKES

5KLIKES

THX10KLIKES

UPDATE1

THXFOR15KLIKES

THXFOR20KLIKES

THXFOR30KLIKES

UPDATE2

UPDATE3

GrimoiresFixed

Mini3.5

UPDATE4

FIXEDRAIDPATH

UPDATE4FIXES

UPDATE5

UPDATE5FIXES

UPDATE5FIXES2

MINI5.5

UPDATE6

ALREADY50KLIKES?

UPDATE6FIXES

MINI6.5

MINI6.5Fixes

UPDATE7

MINI7.5

NerfedScrews

UPDATE8

UPDATE8FIXES

UPDATE8PART2

UPDATE9

UPDATE9FIXES

MINI9.5

MINI9.5FIXES

How do I use codes in Anime Strike Simulator?

Here’s how to enter and redeem Anime Strike Simulator codes to get a bunch of freebies:

Launch Anime Strike Simulator on Roblox.

Click the icon in the left cluster that looks like a chat bubble.

Enter a working Anime Strike Simulator code

Click Confirm.

Most Anime Strike Simulator codes dish out rewards like potions and, in some cases, exclusive event-specific pets. You can find these items in your inventory.

Is there an Anime Strike Simulator Trello?

Not sure where to grind a specific material, item, or upgrade? The Anime Strike Simulator Trello is a good place to look. If you’re able, the game’s Discord can be a great way to find answers to common questions, too.

Anime Strike Simulator patch notes – Mini UPD 15.1

Here’s what’s new for the latest big Anime Strike Simulator update:

Added

Added 2 new follow rewards

Added Auto Reroll on all systems like Breaths, Demon Art etc… You can enable auto reroll and still play and do whatever you want

Added Supreme Cure Exclusive Artefact to Boss Battle

Increased Boss Battle Max Wave to 125

New Parchments Tiers Tier V & VI Power, Damage, Stars, Luck and Drops



Changes

Luck Event Ended

Increased Cooldown of Nazare Open World Mode 30 seconds → 60 seconds

Removed Avatar Multiplier in the UI, you’ll only see the avatar’s power

Buffed Hunter Knife Drop Chance (Artefact from Dungeon S)

Legendary has now a maximum chance of 60%

Fixes

Changes to auto rejoin, hope it works properly now

More Client Optimizations

Fixed Blood Spiral Artefact Notification not appearing

Fixed 2x Power Area not working after update.

Fixed Shell Wings Drop Multiplier not appearing in profile

Anime Strike Simulator material locations and uses

Anime Strike Simulator staff member ScaryKing posted three infographics on the game’s Discord highlighting how to get some core materials in the game. Here’s a text-based breakdown of that information:

Chakra Cores Ninja raid, Easy Trial, Curse Raid

Kekkei Eyes Ninja Raid, Easy Trial

Magic Cystals Clover Boss, Boss Battle, All dungeons, Cursed Raid

Elemental Paper Ninja Raid, Easy Trial, A-Rank Dungeon

Passive Ring Medium Trial, Boss Battle, All Dngeons, Totem Defense

DNA Ninja Raid, Easy Trial, Boss Battle, All Dungeons, Totem Defence, Curse Raid

Fruit Bag Easy Trial, Totem Defense

Class Gem Ninja Raid, Easy Trial Boss Battle, Curse Raid

Mystic Jewel Medium Trial, Totem Defence, Curse Raid

Blood Drop Medium Trial Totem Defence, A-Rank Dungeon

Cloth Boss Battle, Totem Defense, Every Accessory Duplicate

Screw Totem Defense, sword duplicates

Travel Watch Medium Trial, Totem Defense, A-Rank dungeon

Bankai Sword Medium Trial, Totem, A-Rank dungeon

Released Soul Every mob drop

Gold Ingot Medium trial

Titan Fluid Easy Trial

Starlight Crystal Medium Trail

Stand Arrow Totem Defense

Hero Meal Totem Defense

Meteorite Shard Pink Land Mobs

Sun Totem Defense

Vampire Spike Phantom trial, raid boss

Mortar Death Row

Candy Pieces Phantom Trial, Death Row

Witch Hat Death Row

Wizard Hat Death Row



For Roblox codes for similar games, check out the latest Anime Defenders codes or Anime Vanguards codes. These TD titles have been getting more attention that the click-heavy simulators in recent months. Five Nights TD codes are worth checking out if you want Halloween to last forever.