Anime Adventures codes (September 2025)

Anime Adventures codes can be the quickest and easiest way to get a bunch of gems for the latest units for the game’s triumphant return.

Anime Adventures was one of the biggest pop-culture Roblox tower defense titles on the platform before it went offline in early 2024. The rest of the year saw myriad attempts by other developers to vacuum up its displaced players. New Anime Adventures codes are dropping following the game’s Christmas 2024 return.

Anime Adventures codes for the new year

Here are the active Anime Adventures codes for the game’s return:

2BILLIONAA | 50 Star Remnants, 500 Gems, and 5,000 Holiday Stars ( level 50+ )

| 50 Star Remnants, 500 Gems, and 5,000 Holiday Stars ) SHUTDOWNCODE1230 | December 30 goodies

December 30 goodies MERRYCHRISTMAS2 | December 27 rewards

| December 27 rewards HOLIDAYS2024 | 1,500 Holiday Stars and 600 Gems

| 1,500 Holiday Stars and 600 Gems MERRYCHRISTMAS | 1,500 Holiday Stars and 600 Gems

How to redeem Anime Adventures codes

Here’s how to quickly redeem Anime Adventures codes in Roblox:

Launch Anime Adventures.

Approach the Codes NPC.

Type in a working AA code.

Hit ‘Redeem’

Code rewards are added to your account automatically. Note that some codes require you to reach a certain account level first. We’ll note this in the code list above.

Do units and progress carry over to the Anime Adventures relaunch?

Just like the lack of a release date, news of Anime Adventures’ return didn’t come with confirmation that units earned and progress made in the original release would migrate over to the relaunch.

What are Anime Adventures codes?

Anime Adventures codes help unlock useful items in the game, such as gems, summons and world jumpers.

Players can redeem the codes above to get rewards. However, they don’t last forever, so it’s worth checking the page often to find new codes, because the game’s developer releases them often.

How to get more Anime Adventures codes

New Anime Adventures codes are often found on the game’s official Twitter account, where regular updates are added daily.

However, the easiest way to find more Anime Adventures codes is to let us do the work for you and keep checking back on this page daily.

Is there an Anime Adventures Trello or Discord link?

Since the game shut down in January 2024, the Anime Adventures Trello and Discord has largely gone away. With its apparent revival close at hand, we’re waiting for updated links to its socials.

Looking for something to play in the mean time? Check out the competition with the latest Anime Defenders codes and Anime Vanguards codes. Anime Reborn codes are proving popular, too. If you want a darker take on the Roblox TD genre, give Five Nights TD codes a go.