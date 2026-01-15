PSA: ACNH 3.0’s best content is still free on Switch 1

Animal Crossing: New Horizons just got given a second life, not just with some appreciated graphical upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2 owners, but there’s a bucket-load of content ready to go in the free Ver.3.0 update.

If you haven’t upgraded to Nintendo Switch 2 yet and can’t play the ACNH’s Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, that’s okay — there’s still plenty of new content you can enjoy for free in the 3.0 update. For everything you’ll get in Ver.3.0 and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, just read our guide breakdown below.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition exclusive paid features – ACNH 3.0

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a more powerful console, so the one obvious boost you’ll receive by purchasing the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade is fidelity, but that’s not all:

Improved graphics (increased resolution, still 30fps).

Joy-Con 2 mouse controls for decorating, designing, and Bulletin Board messages.

Megaphone item (use the Switch 2 mic to call friends and locate Islanders).

12-player simultaneous online support.

CameraPlay via GameChat (see your friends’ faces over their character.)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for ACNH primarily provides visual benefits and some features that make use of the Switch 2’s new hardware. 12-player online support is a huge boon for some extreme turnip traders, otherwise, the Switch 2 Edition provides some appreciated – but ultimately unnecessary – additions.

ACNH Ver.3.0 features free on Switch and Switch 2 – ACNH 3.0

The Version 3.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is where the real content is — online play and graphical upgrades are certainly appreciated, but that’s not enough to bring back players. What is enough is the new Resort Hotel. As long as you already have a 3-Star Island Rating, you’ll be able to work at the hotel for some new rewards.

Resort Hotel (decorate rooms to earn Hotel Tickets and new items).

DIY Island Goods (craft DIY items and trade them for Hotel Tickets).

Storage expansion (9,000 item maximum).

Resetti’s Island Reset Service (resets parts of your island by storing items to make redesigning easier).

Slumber Island (create up to three Slumber Islands to customise with your friends and set up scenarios with your villagers).

Nintendo collaboration items and retro titles (available from the hotel souvenir shop, requires upgrading island brand recognition).

New item collaborations and crossovers have been teased for the future, with some available now, and more coming soon. In addition to Nintendo items, you’ll also be able to get Lego-themed cosmetics and items for your future room designs.

As you can see, a majority of the new and interesting content in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ latest update is totally free, and available across both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Even if you haven’t upgraded your console yet, you should still jump back in to enjoy everything the latest update has to offer.