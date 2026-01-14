Animal Crossing New Horizons: Where’s the Resort Hotel in the Version 3.0.0 update?

The big Version 3.0.0 update for Animal Crossing New Horizons is available now, but some players may be struggling to find one of the main new features.

The Resort Hotel has been added to the pier, but not every player will have access to it right away.

If you’ve downloaded the Version 3.0.0 update and your pier is still emptier than Tom Nook’s conscience, there may be one major requirement you haven’t yet met.

In this guide, I’ll tell you exactly what you need to do to get the Resort Hotel added to your Animal Crossing New Horizons island.

What does the Resort Hotel do in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

The Resort Hotel is the main new feature in Version 3.0.0 of the game, and gives the player access to a new type of task, with unique rewards.

The hotel is run by Kapp’n and his family – his wife Leilani is the receptionist, his grandmother Grams works at the souvenir shop and his daughter Leila works there too.

When guests arrive at the hotel, players are asked to decorate their rooms based on certain themes, similar to the way the Happy Home Paradise DLC works.

Each time you complete one of these tasks, Leilani will give you Hotel Tickets. These can then be spent at the souvenir shop on exclusive furniture and clothing.

There’s also a drop box in front of the hotel, where DIY goods are requested. By submitting the goods, Kapp’n will deliver them and the hotel’s reputation will build. When it hits a certain level, the souvenir shop will start selling rare Nintendo consoles.

Why isn’t the Resort Hotel in my game yet?

If you’ve downloaded the version 3.0.0 update for Animal Crossing New Horizons but you still can’t see the Resort Hotel on your pier, this is probably because you haven’t unlocked Kapp’n yet.

To do this, you have to get your island rating up to at least 3 stars, and host the KK Slider concert to mark this milestone.

If you’ve basically started the game from scratch, you first need to get five villagers on your island (this only counts the animals living in their own homes, not any human players), to make Isabelle’s Resident Services building appear. This is New Horizons’ version of the Town Hall from previous games.

Once you get a sixth villager, enter the building and talk to Isabelle at the Civic Consultation Counter, where you can ask her about ‘island evals’.

Isabelle will give you the island’s current star rating out of 5. It will be either 1 or 2 at this point. To get 3 stars you have to have the following:

7 villagers (all moved in and unpacked)

More than 160 development points

More than 270 scenery points

How to get a 3-star rating in New Horizons

To get a seventh villager, speak to Tom Nook at Resident Services and ask him about infrastructure, then ask to sell some land. He’ll give you a set that can be placed on the island to reserve space for another house.

Then, when you meet another new visitor at the campsite (they’ll appear after a while, or you can invite one with an amiibo), you’ll eventually be able to convince them to move in, bringing your total villager count to seven.

To get more than 160 development points, you have to make sure the island is free of weeds, and has various other amenities. Your score is based on having the following features on your island:

Museum – 15 points

Able Sisters – 15 points

Bridge – 15 points

9 villagers – 15 points

10 villagers – 30 points

Fewer than 100 weeds – 30 points

Fences – 0.2 points per fence

Any item placed on the island – 1 point If it costs more than 2,000 Bells – extra 1 point If it costs more than 20,000 Bells – extra 1 point If it’s classed as ‘outdoor’ – extra 0.5 points If it’s at least 3 squares wide – extra 0.75 points



To get more than 270 scenery points, you have to place as much scenery on the island as you can. Flowers are really useful for this one. Your score is based on having the following scenery on your island:

Tree (fully grown) – 1 point

Flower (fully grown) – 1 point

Flower stem – 0.7 points

Flower seed – 0.5 points

Bush – 0.5 points

Ripe produce plant – 1

DIY furniture – 0.25 points If it’s at least 3 squares wide – extra 0.75 points



Frustratingly, the game doesn’t actually tell you exactly how many development points or scenery points you have. Isabelle will only tell you how you’re doing, and give you advice on certain things to improve.

Once you meet all three criteria, Isabelle will tell you that your island is now 3 stars and KK Slider will perform a concert to celebrate.

After the concert ends, the next day you play the game, Isabelle will inform you that the Resort Hotel has finally appeared on your island, and is located at the pier.