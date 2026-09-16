Aniimo counters: All elemental types, strengths, and weaknesses

Aniimo is a brand new free-to-play monster-catching game available on almost every platform.

If you want to get a leg up on the competition before everyone else can catch up, then you should be using elemental and spatial counters.

Like most monster catching games, certain types of monsters are weak and strong against certain types of attacks. In this guide, we’re breaking down every elemental and spatial type in Aniimo, what they’re strong against, and what they’re weak against, so you can prepare for the toughest battles in the game.

Aniimo elemental counter chart

The following in-game chart shows all elemental types in Aniimo and their strengths and weaknesses.

All Aniimo elemental types, strengths, and weaknesses

Here we’re listing all elemental types in Aniimo and their strengths and weaknesses. This list is based on using a type of attack against a type of Aniimo. For example, Ice is listed as an Ice weakness, and that’s because Ice attacks do less damage against Ice types. If a type isn’t listed, it does normal damage against that type. Make sure you’re using advantageous types in each encounter to come out on top.

Ice-type counters

Strengths: Water, Electric

Weaknesses: Ice, Fire, Ground

Water-type counters

Strengths: Fire, Ground

Weaknesses: Ice, Water, Grass, Light

Electric-type counters

Strengths: Water, Wind

Weaknesses: Ice, Electric, Ground

Fire-type counters

Strengths: Ice, Grass

Weaknesses: Water, Fire, Ground

Grass-type counters

Strengths: Water, Ground

Weaknesses: Fire, Grass, Ground

Ground-type counters

Strengths: Ice, Fire

Weaknesses: Ice, Grass, Ground

Wind-type counters

Strengths: Grass, Dark

Weaknesses: Electric, Wind

Dark-type counters

Strengths: Electric, Grass, Light

Weaknesses: Water, Wind

Light-type counters

Strengths: Wind, Dark

Weaknesses: Electric, Light

All Aniimo spatial relation counters

In addition to elemental attack types, there are also four spatial attack types. These are Ranged, Fly, Tunnel, and Pound.