Aniimo counters: All elemental types, strengths, and weaknesses
Elemental strengths, weaknesses, and counters for all types in Aniimo
Aniimo is a brand new free-to-play monster-catching game available on almost every platform.
If you want to get a leg up on the competition before everyone else can catch up, then you should be using elemental and spatial counters.
Like most monster catching games, certain types of monsters are weak and strong against certain types of attacks. In this guide, we’re breaking down every elemental and spatial type in Aniimo, what they’re strong against, and what they’re weak against, so you can prepare for the toughest battles in the game.
Aniimo elemental counter chart
The following in-game chart shows all elemental types in Aniimo and their strengths and weaknesses.
All Aniimo elemental types, strengths, and weaknesses
Here we’re listing all elemental types in Aniimo and their strengths and weaknesses. This list is based on using a type of attack against a type of Aniimo. For example, Ice is listed as an Ice weakness, and that’s because Ice attacks do less damage against Ice types. If a type isn’t listed, it does normal damage against that type. Make sure you’re using advantageous types in each encounter to come out on top.
Ice-type counters
- Strengths: Water, Electric
- Weaknesses: Ice, Fire, Ground
Water-type counters
- Strengths: Fire, Ground
- Weaknesses: Ice, Water, Grass, Light
Electric-type counters
- Strengths: Water, Wind
- Weaknesses: Ice, Electric, Ground
Fire-type counters
- Strengths: Ice, Grass
- Weaknesses: Water, Fire, Ground
Grass-type counters
- Strengths: Water, Ground
- Weaknesses: Fire, Grass, Ground
Ground-type counters
- Strengths: Ice, Fire
- Weaknesses: Ice, Grass, Ground
Wind-type counters
- Strengths: Grass, Dark
- Weaknesses: Electric, Wind
Dark-type counters
- Strengths: Electric, Grass, Light
- Weaknesses: Water, Wind
Light-type counters
- Strengths: Wind, Dark
- Weaknesses: Electric, Light
All Aniimo spatial relation counters
In addition to elemental attack types, there are also four spatial attack types. These are Ranged, Fly, Tunnel, and Pound.
- Ranged counters Fly, struggles to hit Tunnel
- Fly gets countered by Ranged, is hard to hit by Pound
- Pound counters Tunnel, struggles to hit Fly
- Tunnel gets countered by Pound, is hard to hit by Ranged