All Zora River, Domain, and Fountain Gold Skulltulas in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are eight Gold Skulltulas hidden across Zora Domain, River, and Fountain in the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

To find them all, you’ll need to revisit the area as both child and adult Link at various stages of the story, and make sure you’ve stocked up on bottled bugs and Magic Beans.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Zora River, Domain, and Fountain Gold Skulltulas

Zora’s River Magic Bean seller

When you meet the Magic Bean seller, drop a bug into the soft soil patch to make a Gold Skulltula appear.

Near Domain entrance

In Zora’s River, near the entrance to Zora’s Domain via the waterfall, a Gold Skulltula can be found at night at the very bottom of the area.

Magic Bean Plant

Plant a Magic Bean in the soft soil at the start as young Link, then return as adult Link and ride it to the Gold Skulltula.

Zora’s River as adult Link

Near the end of Zora’s River, across the last bridge before Zora’s Domain, a Gold Skulltula will appear on the wall at night.

Zora’s Domain as adult Link

At the top of the frozen waterfall, a Gold Skulltula can be found on the wall.

Fountain tree

In Zora’s fountain as young Link, roll into the tree at the south of the area.

Fountain at night

As young Link, once you’ve obtained the Boomerang, find the Gold Skulltula on the wall at nighttime.

Fountain with gauntlets