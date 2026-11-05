All Water Temple Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
Where to find every Gold Skulltula in the Water Temple
There are five Gold Skulltulas hidden in the Water Temple area of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2.
You’ll be able to access all of them during your first visit to the Water Temple – you won’t need any special equipment not gained by this point in the game.
We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.
Water Temple Gold Skulltula locations
Whirpool room
- After you’ve found the Longshot, you’ll drop down to a room with lots of whirlpools. Part way along this route is a Gold Skulltula above the water.
The top of the column
- Inside the central column, once you’ve collected the Longshot, you’ll be able to climb to the very top, where a Gold Skulltula is waiting.
Rolling ball room
- In the room where the Boss Key is located, to the north of the first floor, a Gold Skulltula is hiding inside one of the tunnels that the rolling balls are falling from.
Level 2 Bomb wall
- With the water at level 2, head to the blue lit Eastern room and bomb the wall. A Gold Skulltula is waiting inside.
Basement
- Inside the central chamber, with the water level at its highest, use the Iron Boots to head to the basement and follow the path until you reach the Gold Skulltula
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