All Water Temple Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are five Gold Skulltulas hidden in the Water Temple area of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2.

You’ll be able to access all of them during your first visit to the Water Temple – you won’t need any special equipment not gained by this point in the game.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Water Temple Gold Skulltula locations

Whirpool room

After you’ve found the Longshot, you’ll drop down to a room with lots of whirlpools. Part way along this route is a Gold Skulltula above the water.

The top of the column

Inside the central column, once you’ve collected the Longshot, you’ll be able to climb to the very top, where a Gold Skulltula is waiting.

Rolling ball room

In the room where the Boss Key is located, to the north of the first floor, a Gold Skulltula is hiding inside one of the tunnels that the rolling balls are falling from.

Level 2 Bomb wall

With the water at level 2, head to the blue lit Eastern room and bomb the wall. A Gold Skulltula is waiting inside.

Basement