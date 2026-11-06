All Spirit Temple Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are five Gold Skulltulas hidden around the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

In order to find them all, you’ll need to visit the Spirit Temple as both young and adult Link (as is required to complete the dungeon) and have learned the Scarecrow Song by visiting Lake Hylia.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Spirit Temple Gold Skulltula Locations

On the grating

When you first enter the Spirit Temple as child Link, take the door on the right, and a Gold Skulltula is on the grating.

After the five crystals puzzle

After you solve the puzzle in the room with the five crystals, go through the door that unlocks and turn around to find the next Gold Skulltula.

Behind the statue

In the room with the giant statue, a Gold Skulltula is hidden to the right side of it.

Rolling boulders room

As adult Link, in the room with the rolling boulders, use Song of Time to move the blue block, revealing the next Gold Skulltula.

Scarecrow