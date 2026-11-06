All Spirit Temple Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

Where to find every Gold Skulltula in the Spirit Temple

All Spirit Temple Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are five Gold Skulltulas hidden around the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

In order to find them all, you’ll need to visit the Spirit Temple as both young and adult Link (as is required to complete the dungeon) and have learned the Scarecrow Song by visiting Lake Hylia.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Spirit Temple Gold Skulltula Locations

On the grating

All Spirit Temple Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • When you first enter the Spirit Temple as child Link, take the door on the right, and a Gold Skulltula is on the grating.

After the five crystals puzzle

All Spirit Temple Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • After you solve the puzzle in the room with the five crystals, go through the door that unlocks and turn around to find the next Gold Skulltula.

Behind the statue

All Spirit Temple Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • In the room with the giant statue, a Gold Skulltula is hidden to the right side of it.

Rolling boulders room

All Spirit Temple Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • As adult Link, in the room with the rolling boulders, use Song of Time to move the blue block, revealing the next Gold Skulltula.

Scarecrow

All Spirit Temple Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • As adult Link, back in the room with the giant statue, there is a Scarecrow summoning spot to the top left of the statue. Play the Scarecrow Song and hookshot up to the final Gold Skulltula.
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