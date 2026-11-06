All Shadow Temple Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

Five Gold Skulltulas are hidden in the Shadow Temple dungeon in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2.

In order to find them all, you’ll need to have learned the Scarecrow Song by visiting Lake Hylia as both young and adult Link. That way, you won’t have to return to this creepy dungeon ever again.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Shadow Temple Gold Skulltula Locations

Invisible spinning blades

On floor B3, the Gold Skulltula is in a room in the far southeast, beyond an invisible spinning blade that requires Lenses of Truth to see.

Fans corridor

In the corridor with the fans, which is center east on floor B3, when you hookshot over a gap, turn around, and you’ll find a hidden Gold Skulltula.

Spinning pots room

In the room to the far west with the three skull pots, throw bombs in all three pots to make the Gold Skulltula appear.

Falling spikes room

In the south of floor B3, in the room with the falling spikes that you need to use a pushable block to traverse, a Golden Skulltula is on top of the spikes.

Scarecrow near boat