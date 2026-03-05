All Pokémon Specialties in Pokémon Pokopia

Pokémon Pokopia is out now, and each of the game’s 300+ Pokémon has its very own speciality. This can be as simple as being able to water plants for the player, or more complicated, like being able to make concrete or build structures.

You may have noticed that when you’ve been attempting to build something in-game, the game has asked for a Pokémon with a specific speciality. Using this guide, you can look up every Pokémon that has that speciality.

On this page:

Pokémon Pokopia: Appraise Speciality Pokémon

  • Tangrowth

Pokémon Pokopia: Build Speciality Pokémon

  • Cubone
  • Pinsir
  • Heracross
  • Timburr
  • Gurgurr
  • Conkeldurr
  • Farfetchd
  • Azumarill
  • Combusken
  • Makuhita
  • Hariyama
  • Machop
  • Machoke
  • Machamp
  • Riolu
  • Lucario
  • Politoed
  • Mr Mime
  • Tinkmaster

Pokémon Pokopia: Bulldoze Speciality Pokémon

  • Onix
  • Munchlax
  • Snorlax
  • Clodsire
  • Makuhita
  • Hariyama
  • Bonsly
  • Larvitar
  • Pupitar
  • Trapinch
  • Vibrava
  • Flygon

Pokémon Pokopia: Burn Speciality Pokémon

  • Charmander
  • Charmeleon
  • Charizard
  • Litwick
  • Lampent
  • Growlithe
  • Arcanine
  • Tochic
  • Combusken
  • Blaziken
  • Magby
  • Magmar
  • Torkoal
  • Scorbunny
  • Raboot
  • Rolycoly
  • Carkol
  • Charcadet
  • Ceruledge
  • Vulpix
  • Ninetales
  • Cyndaquil
  • Quilava
  • Flareon
  • Volcanion

Pokémon Pokopia: Crush Speciality Pokémon

  • Onix
  • Conkeldurr
  • Pawmo
  • Pawmi
  • Pawmot
  • Dugtrio
  • Geodude
  • Graveler
  • Golem
  • Larvitar
  • Pupitar
  • Tyrantrum
  • Amaura

Pokémon Pokopia: Chop Speciality Pokémon

  • Scyther
  • Scizor
  • Heracross
  • Pinsir
  • Victreebel
  • Crobat
  • Farfetch’d
  • Zoroark
  • Grubbin
  • Vikavolt
  • Dartrix
  • Decidueye
  • Greninja
  • Rookidee
  • Corvisquire

Pokémon Pokopia: Collect Speciality Pokémon

  • Gimmighoul
  • Gholdengo

Pokémon Pokopia: Dream Island Speciality Pokémon

  • Drifloon

Pokémon Pokopia: DJ Speciality Pokémon

  • DJ Rotom

Pokémon Pokopia: Engineer Speciality Pokémon

  • Tinkmaster

Pokémon Pokopia: Explode Speciality Pokémon

  • Voltorb
  • Electrode

Pokémon Pokopia: Fly Speciality Pokémon

  • Charizard
  • Pidgy
  • Pidgeotto
  • Pidgeot
  • Cramorant
  • Wingull
  • Murkrow
  • Honchkrow
  • Chatot
  • Dragonite
  • Vibrava
  • Flygon
  • Altaria

Pokémon Pokopia: Gather Speciality Pokémon

  • Minccino
  • Cinccino
  • Gastly
  • Machop
  • Machoke
  • Machamp
  • Rolycoly
  • Carokol
  • Mr Mime
  • Mismagius
  • Giragarig
  • Duskll
  • Dusknoir
  • Dreepy
  • Drakloak
  • Draggapult
  • Espeon

Pokémon Pokopia: Gather Honey Speciality Pokémon

  • Vespiquen

Pokémon Pokopia: Generate Speciality Pokémon

  • Raichu
  • Magnemite
  • Magneton
  • Magnezone
  • Voltorb
  • Electrode
  • Elekid
  • Mareep
  • Flaaffy
  • Vikavolt
  • Wattrel
  • Kilowattrel
  • Pawmi
  • Pawmo
  • Pawmot
  • Jolteon
  • Raikou

Pokémon Pokopia: Grow Speciality Pokémon

  • Bulbasaur
  • Ivysaur
  • Venusaur
  • Oddish
  • Gloom
  • Vileplume
  • Bellossom
  • Bellsprout
  • Weepinbell
  • Victreebel
  • Cacturne
  • Exeggcute
  • Exeggutor
  • Rowlet
  • Dartrix
  • Decidueye
  • Snivy
  • Servene
  • Serperior
  • Spigatito
  • Floragato
  • Leafeon

Pokémon Pokopia: Hype Speciality Pokémon

  • Bellossom
  • Ditto
  • Illumise
  • Volbeat
  • Raichu
  • Azurill
  • Maril
  • Cleffa
  • Clefable
  • Clefairy
  • Igglybuff
  • Wigglytuff
  • Jigglypuff
  • Diglet
  • Dugtrio
  • Ludicolo
  • Kricketot
  • Kricketune
  • Chatot
  • Cinderace
  • Skwovet
  • Politoed
  • Mewscarada
  • Sylveon

Pokémon Pokopia: Illuminate Speciality Pokémon

  • Peakychu

Pokémon Pokopia: Paint Speciality Pokémon

  • Smearguru

Pokémon Pokopia: Litter Speciality Pokémon

  • Venusaur
  • Bellsprout
  • Weepinbell
  • Cacturne
  • Combee
  • Grimer
  • Muk
  • Mareep
  • Flaffy
  • Spinarak
  • Ariados
  • Wooper
  • Clodsire
  • Glimmet
  • Trapinch
  • Swablu
  • Altaria
  • Snivy
  • Tyantrum

Pokémon Pokopia: Party Speciality Pokémon

  • Chef Dente.

There’s only one Chef Dente.

Pokémon Pokopia: Recycle Speciality Pokémon

  • Trubbish
  • Garbodor
  • Cinccino
  • Porygon
  • Metang

Pokémon Pokopia: Search Speciality Pokémon

  • Pidgey
  • Pidgeotto
  • Pidgeot
  • Paras
  • Parasect
  • Venonat
  • Venomoth
  • Vespiquen
  • Drilbur
  • Excadril
  • Zubat
  • Golbat
  • Crobat
  • Persian
  • Psyduck
  • Golduck
  • Growlithe
  • Arcanine
  • Fidough
  • Dachsbun
  • Dreepy
  • Drakloak
  • Umbreon

Pokémon Pokopia: Teleport Speciality Pokémon

  • Slowking
  • Exeggcute
  • Exeggutor
  • Abra
  • Kadabra
  • Alakazam
  • Ralts
  • Kirlia
  • Gardevoir
  • Mewtwo
  • Mew

Pokémon Pokopia: Trade Speciality Pokémon

  • Blastoise
  • Slowbro
  • Tyrogue
  • Hitmonlee
  • Hitmonchan
  • Hitmontop
  • Ditto
  • Hootoot
  • Noctowl
  • Gastrodon
  • Meowth
  • Persian
  • Gastly
  • Haunter
  • Gengar
  • Happiny
  • Chansey
  • Blissey
  • Snorlax
  • Prinplup
  • Empoleon
  • Audino
  • Zorua
  • Zoroark
  • Clefable
  • Golem
  • Sudowoodo
  • Murkrow
  • Honchkrow
  • Mawile
  • Dachsbun
  • Armorouge
  • Ceruledge
  • Alakazam
  • Typhlosion
  • Misdreavus
  • Mismagius
  • Gardevoir
  • Dusknoir
  • Dragapult
  • Eevee
  • Glaceon

Pokémon Pokopia: Transform Speciality Pokémon

  • Ditto

Pokémon Pokopia: Water Speciality Pokémon

  • Squirtle
  • Warotle
  • Blastoise
  • Slowpoke
  • Slowbro
  • Slowking
  • Gyarados
  • Shellos
  • Gastrodon
  • Goomy
  • Sliggoo
  • Goodra
  • Cramorant
  • Lapras
  • Azurill
  • Marill
  • Azumarill
  • Wingull
  • Pelipper
  • Piplup
  • Prinplup
  • Empoleon
  • Lotad
  • Lombre
  • Ludicolo
  • Politoad
  • Poliwhirl
  • Poliwrath
  • Politoed
  • Dratini
  • Dragonair
  • Dragonite
  • Froakie
  • Frogadier
  • Greninja
  • Vaporeon

Pokémon Pokopia: Yawn Speciality Pokémon

  • Slowpoke
