All Pokémon Specialties in Pokémon Pokopia
Pokémon Pokopia is out now, and each of the game’s 300+ Pokémon has its very own speciality. This can be as simple as being able to water plants for the player, or more complicated, like being able to make concrete or build structures.
You may have noticed that when you’ve been attempting to build something in-game, the game has asked for a Pokémon with a specific speciality. Using this guide, you can look up every Pokémon that has that speciality.
On this page:
- Appraise Speciality Pokémon
- Build Speciality Pokémon
- Bulldoze Speciality Pokémon
- Burn Speciality Pokémon
- Chop Speciality Pokémon
- Crush Speciality Pokémon
- Collect Speciality Pokémon
- Dream Island Speciality Pokémon
- DJ Speciality Pokémon
- Explode Speciality Pokémon
- Engineer Speciality Pokémon
- Fly Speciality Pokémon
- Gather Speciality Pokémon
- Gather Honey Speciality Pokémon
- Generate Speciality Pokémon
- Grow Speciality Pokémon
- Hype Speciality Pokémon
- Illuminate Speciality Pokémon
- Litter Speciality Pokémon
- Party Speciality Pokémon
- Paint Speciality Pokémon
- Recycle Speciality Pokémon
- Search Speciality Pokémon
- Storage Speciality Pokémon
- Teleport Speciality Pokémon
- Trade Speciality Pokémon
- Transform Speciality Pokémon
- Water Speciality Pokémon
- Yawn Speciality Pokémon
Pokémon Pokopia: Appraise Speciality Pokémon
- Tangrowth
Pokémon Pokopia: Build Speciality Pokémon
- Cubone
- Pinsir
- Heracross
- Timburr
- Gurgurr
- Conkeldurr
- Farfetchd
- Azumarill
- Combusken
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Politoed
- Mr Mime
- Tinkmaster
Pokémon Pokopia: Bulldoze Speciality Pokémon
- Onix
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
- Clodsire
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Bonsly
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
Pokémon Pokopia: Burn Speciality Pokémon
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Tochic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Magby
- Magmar
- Torkoal
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Charcadet
- Ceruledge
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Flareon
- Volcanion
Pokémon Pokopia: Crush Speciality Pokémon
- Onix
- Conkeldurr
- Pawmo
- Pawmi
- Pawmot
- Dugtrio
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyrantrum
- Amaura
Pokémon Pokopia: Chop Speciality Pokémon
- Scyther
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Pinsir
- Victreebel
- Crobat
- Farfetch’d
- Zoroark
- Grubbin
- Vikavolt
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Greninja
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
Pokémon Pokopia: Collect Speciality Pokémon
- Gimmighoul
- Gholdengo
Pokémon Pokopia: Dream Island Speciality Pokémon
- Drifloon
Pokémon Pokopia: DJ Speciality Pokémon
- DJ Rotom
Pokémon Pokopia: Engineer Speciality Pokémon
- Tinkmaster
Pokémon Pokopia: Explode Speciality Pokémon
- Voltorb
- Electrode
Pokémon Pokopia: Fly Speciality Pokémon
- Charizard
- Pidgy
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Cramorant
- Wingull
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Chatot
- Dragonite
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Altaria
Pokémon Pokopia: Gather Speciality Pokémon
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Gastly
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Rolycoly
- Carokol
- Mr Mime
- Mismagius
- Giragarig
- Duskll
- Dusknoir
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Draggapult
- Espeon
Pokémon Pokopia: Gather Honey Speciality Pokémon
- Vespiquen
Pokémon Pokopia: Generate Speciality Pokémon
- Raichu
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Elekid
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Vikavolt
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Jolteon
- Raikou
Pokémon Pokopia: Grow Speciality Pokémon
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Bellossom
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Cacturne
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Snivy
- Servene
- Serperior
- Spigatito
- Floragato
- Leafeon
Pokémon Pokopia: Hype Speciality Pokémon
- Bellossom
- Ditto
- Illumise
- Volbeat
- Raichu
- Azurill
- Maril
- Cleffa
- Clefable
- Clefairy
- Igglybuff
- Wigglytuff
- Jigglypuff
- Diglet
- Dugtrio
- Ludicolo
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Chatot
- Cinderace
- Skwovet
- Politoed
- Mewscarada
- Sylveon
Pokémon Pokopia: Illuminate Speciality Pokémon
- Peakychu
Pokémon Pokopia: Paint Speciality Pokémon
- Smearguru
Pokémon Pokopia: Litter Speciality Pokémon
- Venusaur
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Cacturne
- Combee
- Grimer
- Muk
- Mareep
- Flaffy
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Wooper
- Clodsire
- Glimmet
- Trapinch
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Snivy
- Tyantrum
Pokémon Pokopia: Party Speciality Pokémon
- Chef Dente.
There’s only one Chef Dente.
Pokémon Pokopia: Recycle Speciality Pokémon
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Cinccino
- Porygon
- Metang
Pokémon Pokopia: Search Speciality Pokémon
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Paras
- Parasect
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Vespiquen
- Drilbur
- Excadril
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Crobat
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Umbreon
Pokémon Pokopia: Teleport Speciality Pokémon
- Slowking
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Mewtwo
- Mew
Pokémon Pokopia: Trade Speciality Pokémon
- Blastoise
- Slowbro
- Tyrogue
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmontop
- Ditto
- Hootoot
- Noctowl
- Gastrodon
- Meowth
- Persian
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Snorlax
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Audino
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Clefable
- Golem
- Sudowoodo
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Mawile
- Dachsbun
- Armorouge
- Ceruledge
- Alakazam
- Typhlosion
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Gardevoir
- Dusknoir
- Dragapult
- Eevee
- Glaceon
Pokémon Pokopia: Transform Speciality Pokémon
- Ditto
Pokémon Pokopia: Water Speciality Pokémon
- Squirtle
- Warotle
- Blastoise
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Slowking
- Gyarados
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Cramorant
- Lapras
- Azurill
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Politoad
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Politoed
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Vaporeon
Pokémon Pokopia: Yawn Speciality Pokémon
- Slowpoke
