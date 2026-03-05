All Pokémon Specialties in Pokémon Pokopia

Looking for a complete list of every Speciality in Pokémon Pokopia?

Pokémon Pokopia is out now, and each of the game’s 300+ Pokémon has its very own speciality. This can be as simple as being able to water plants for the player, or more complicated, like being able to make concrete or build structures.

You may have noticed that when you’ve been attempting to build something in-game, the game has asked for a Pokémon with a specific speciality. Using this guide, you can look up every Pokémon that has that speciality.

On this page:

Pokémon Pokopia: Appraise Speciality Pokémon

Tangrowth

Pokémon Pokopia: Build Speciality Pokémon

Cubone

Pinsir

Heracross

Timburr

Gurgurr

Conkeldurr

Farfetchd

Azumarill

Combusken

Makuhita

Hariyama

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Riolu

Lucario

Politoed

Mr Mime

Tinkmaster

Pokémon Pokopia: Bulldoze Speciality Pokémon

Onix

Munchlax

Snorlax

Clodsire

Makuhita

Hariyama

Bonsly

Larvitar

Pupitar

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Pokémon Pokopia: Burn Speciality Pokémon

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Litwick

Lampent

Growlithe

Arcanine

Tochic

Combusken

Blaziken

Magby

Magmar

Torkoal

Scorbunny

Raboot

Rolycoly

Carkol

Charcadet

Ceruledge

Vulpix

Ninetales

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Flareon

Volcanion

Pokémon Pokopia: Crush Speciality Pokémon

Onix

Conkeldurr

Pawmo

Pawmi

Pawmot

Dugtrio

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyrantrum

Amaura

Pokémon Pokopia: Chop Speciality Pokémon

Scyther

Scizor

Heracross

Pinsir

Victreebel

Crobat

Farfetch’d

Zoroark

Grubbin

Vikavolt

Dartrix

Decidueye

Greninja

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Pokémon Pokopia: Collect Speciality Pokémon

Gimmighoul

Gholdengo

Pokémon Pokopia: Dream Island Speciality Pokémon

Drifloon

Pokémon Pokopia: DJ Speciality Pokémon

DJ Rotom

Pokémon Pokopia: Engineer Speciality Pokémon

Tinkmaster

Pokémon Pokopia: Explode Speciality Pokémon

Voltorb

Electrode

Pokémon Pokopia: Fly Speciality Pokémon

Charizard

Pidgy

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Cramorant

Wingull

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Chatot

Dragonite

Vibrava

Flygon

Altaria

Pokémon Pokopia: Gather Speciality Pokémon

Minccino

Cinccino

Gastly

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Rolycoly

Carokol

Mr Mime

Mismagius

Giragarig

Duskll

Dusknoir

Dreepy

Drakloak

Draggapult

Espeon

Pokémon Pokopia: Gather Honey Speciality Pokémon

Vespiquen

Pokémon Pokopia: Generate Speciality Pokémon

Raichu

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone

Voltorb

Electrode

Elekid

Mareep

Flaaffy

Vikavolt

Wattrel

Kilowattrel

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

Jolteon

Raikou

Pokémon Pokopia: Grow Speciality Pokémon

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Bellossom

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Cacturne

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Snivy

Servene

Serperior

Spigatito

Floragato

Leafeon

Pokémon Pokopia: Hype Speciality Pokémon

Bellossom

Ditto

Illumise

Volbeat

Raichu

Azurill

Maril

Cleffa

Clefable

Clefairy

Igglybuff

Wigglytuff

Jigglypuff

Diglet

Dugtrio

Ludicolo

Kricketot

Kricketune

Chatot

Cinderace

Skwovet

Politoed

Mewscarada

Sylveon

Pokémon Pokopia: Illuminate Speciality Pokémon

Peakychu

Pokémon Pokopia: Paint Speciality Pokémon

Smearguru

Pokémon Pokopia: Litter Speciality Pokémon

Venusaur

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Cacturne

Combee

Grimer

Muk

Mareep

Flaffy

Spinarak

Ariados

Wooper

Clodsire

Glimmet

Trapinch

Swablu

Altaria

Snivy

Tyantrum

Pokémon Pokopia: Party Speciality Pokémon

Chef Dente.

There’s only one Chef Dente.

Pokémon Pokopia: Recycle Speciality Pokémon

Trubbish

Garbodor

Cinccino

Porygon

Metang

Pokémon Pokopia: Search Speciality Pokémon

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Vespiquen

Drilbur

Excadril

Zubat

Golbat

Crobat

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Growlithe

Arcanine

Fidough

Dachsbun

Dreepy

Drakloak

Umbreon

Pokémon Pokopia: Teleport Speciality Pokémon

Slowking

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Mewtwo

Mew

Pokémon Pokopia: Trade Speciality Pokémon

Blastoise

Slowbro

Tyrogue

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hitmontop

Ditto

Hootoot

Noctowl

Gastrodon

Meowth

Persian

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Happiny

Chansey

Blissey

Snorlax

Prinplup

Empoleon

Audino

Zorua

Zoroark

Clefable

Golem

Sudowoodo

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Mawile

Dachsbun

Armorouge

Ceruledge

Alakazam

Typhlosion

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Gardevoir

Dusknoir

Dragapult

Eevee

Glaceon

Pokémon Pokopia: Transform Speciality Pokémon

Ditto

Pokémon Pokopia: Water Speciality Pokémon

Squirtle

Warotle

Blastoise

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Slowking

Gyarados

Shellos

Gastrodon

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Cramorant

Lapras

Azurill

Marill

Azumarill

Wingull

Pelipper

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Politoad

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Politoed

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Vaporeon

Pokémon Pokopia: Yawn Speciality Pokémon