GTA 6 is full of paranormal and creepy side missions that plenty of players may have missed.

While you’ll spend much of your time in GTA 6 robbing banks and completing missions, it also has plenty of hidden secrets and complex missions worth exploring.

This this hub, we’ve brought together all the strangest missions in the game, all of which we’ve published extensive guides for.

Whether you’re hunting for aliens, investigating government cover-ups or looking for something lurking in Leonida’s swamps, here’s how to uncover the creepiest mysteries in GTA 6.

Spoiler warning: Some entries reveal hidden encounters, story details and rewards.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

All Paranormal and Creepy missions in GTA 6

How to find the UFO and complete the alien questline in GTA 6

Location: Kelly County and Pelican Valley

Reward: The Truth Is Out There trophy and permanent stat boosts

The GTA 6 UFO encounter begins with an abandoned car found on a deserted road at night. Following a trail of clothing leads to a mysterious woman suspended in a UFO’s light.

But that’s only the beginning. The encounter triggers a series of strange dreams, puzzles and a secret underground facility where players can eventually encounter an actual extraterrestrial.

Read more: GTA 6: Full Alien UFO questline walkthrough.

How to find Bigfoot (the Skunk Ape) in GTA 6

Location: Pelican River and Pelican Valley

Reward: Unique tranquiliser sniper rifle and up to $10,000

GTA 6’s Leonida has its own version of Bigfoot, known as the Skunk Ape, and Rockstar has given the legendary creature its own storyline in GTA 6.

Jason can team up with a local cryptid hunter named Kirk to investigate reports of a mysterious creature known as Mr Mangrove.

The three-part questline involves tracking the creature through the swamps, investigating strange tree effigies and eventually discovering the truth behind the legend.

There’s also a difficult decision to make at the end of the investigation, with different outcomes depending on whether you shoot Kirk, Mr Mangrove or neither.

Read more: GTA 6 Skunk Ape questline walkthrough: All effigy locations and choices.

How to find the haunted Marbelle Hotel in GTA 6

Location: Southern Crosstown, Vice City

Reward: Hidden safe contents

This abandoned building hides a disturbing Easter egg featuring flickering lights, strange symbols and a thick blanket of fog. This easily missable Silent Hill Easter egg is one of the strangest in the game.

The hotel is particularly unsettling compared with the usual sights of Vice City, and there’s a hidden safe that makes exploring the building worthwhile.

It’s one of the more atmospheric secrets Rockstar has hidden throughout Leonida.

Read more: GTA 6 Marbelle Hotel location and safe code: How to find the Silent Hill Easter egg.

How to find the Ghost Ship and Cursed Knife in GTA 6

Location: Little Hardin Island

Reward: Cursed Knife

Not every paranormal mystery in GTA 6 involves something lurking in the woods.

One particularly creepy Easter egg takes place at a remote lighthouse on Little Hardin Island.

Visit the location after 10pm and you may witness two ghostly figures arguing at the top of the lighthouse, before one of them falls.

Investigating the area reveals more about the two mysterious figures, including a photograph and a journal that help explain their story.

Follow the clues to uncover the Ghost Ship and claim the Cursed Knife.

Read more: GTA 6: Find the Cursed Knife and Ghost Ship easter egg walkthrough.

How to complete the President’s Bunker conspiracy in GTA 6

Location: Sharktooth Island and Grassrivers

Reward: Unique weapons

One of GTA 6’s most elaborate conspiracies revolves around a secret presidential bunker and a mysterious government investigation.

This mission takes players through hidden facilities, locked rooms, documents and puzzles that gradually reveal more about the operation.

You’ll need to pay close attention to the documents and codes scattered around the facility if you want to uncover everything. The rewards are certainly worth it, including a couple of secret weapons and a special tank.

Read more: GTA 6 President’s Bunker questline walkthrough: All Locations, Codes, Puzzles and Rewards.

How to complete the Hell mission in GTA 6

Location: Port Gellhorn

Reward: Unique weapons & permanent health boost.

You can find a permanent health upgrade and a hidden mission which sends you hell in GTA 6.

This hidden mission takes players on a supernatural adventure where they travel to Hell, fight waves of demons and face Satan himself. Completing the encounter also unlocks exclusive rewards, including a powerful shotgun and a permanent health boost.

If you’re wondering how to unlock the GTA 6 Hell mission, where to find it and how to defeat its final boss, this guide has everything you need to know.

Read more: GTA 6 Hell Mission Guide: How to get a permanent health boost

How to complete the Brainwashing mission in GTA 6

Location: IAA bunker

Reward: Unique weapons & permanent focus boost.

The GTA 6 Brainwashing questline takes players into a secret government experiment involving President Joe Russo. Here’s how to find the bunkers, solve the time-loop puzzles and claim the hidden rewards.

The questline is part of the ‘Kill the President’ investigation, which takes players from Downtown Vice City to two hidden bunkers before eventually uncovering the truth behind the experiments.

This is the second part of the President’s Bunker questline, which a lot of players seem to miss while completing the first part of the mission. Here’s how to complete the GTA 6 Brainwashing questline.

Read more: GTA 6 Brainwashing questline walkthrough: How to get a permanent Focus boost