All Lake Hylia Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
Where to find every Gold Skulltula in Lake Hylia
There are five Gold Skulltulas hidden in Lake Hylia in the new Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
Three of them can be obtained as young Link, as long as you have a bottled bug, while two of them require adult Link and the Longshot / Iron Boots.
We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.
Lake Hylia Gold Skulltula locations
Laboratory Soil
- Drop a bottled bug on the soft soil outside the Lakeside Lab to uncover a Gold Skulltula.
On the side of the Lab
- At nighttime, go towards the bridge near the Lab – the Gold Skulltula will be on the side of the building.
At the south of the lake
- At the very southwest point of the lake, a small outcrop of land with a tunnel will allow you to crawl to the Gold Skulltula.
Top of the tree
- Once you’ve completed the Water Temple and obtained the Longshot, shoot up to the top of the tree at the center of the lake at nighttime, where a Gold Skulltula will be waiting.
At the bottom of the Lab
- Inside the Lakeside Lab, use your Iron Boots to drop to the bottom of the water tank, where a Golden Skulltula will be waiting inside a crate.
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