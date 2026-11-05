All Lake Hylia Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are five Gold Skulltulas hidden in Lake Hylia in the new Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Three of them can be obtained as young Link, as long as you have a bottled bug, while two of them require adult Link and the Longshot / Iron Boots.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Lake Hylia Gold Skulltula locations

Laboratory Soil

Drop a bottled bug on the soft soil outside the Lakeside Lab to uncover a Gold Skulltula.

On the side of the Lab

At nighttime, go towards the bridge near the Lab – the Gold Skulltula will be on the side of the building.

At the south of the lake

At the very southwest point of the lake, a small outcrop of land with a tunnel will allow you to crawl to the Gold Skulltula.

Top of the tree

Once you’ve completed the Water Temple and obtained the Longshot, shoot up to the top of the tree at the center of the lake at nighttime, where a Gold Skulltula will be waiting.

At the bottom of the Lab