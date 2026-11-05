All Kokiri Forest Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are a total of seven Gold Skulltulas in Kokiri Forest and its Lost Woods and Sacred Grove areas, and you’ll need a bottled bug and Magic Beans to obtain them all.

Most of them are easy to find, but some will require you to take specific routes via the Lost Woods, and visit both as young and adult Link.

We recommend unlocking either the Boomerang or Hookshot before embarking on your Gold Skulltula hunt to make catching them easier.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Kokiri Forest Gold Skulltula Locations

Behind the Know-It-All Brothers’ house

At the southwest of Kokiri Forest, look behind the house at nighttime to find a Gold Skulltula behind it.

Behind the Twins’ house

Find the building to southeast, the Twins’ house. The Gold Skulltula is on a branch above it at night.

Behind the shop

Once you’ve obtained a bottle and caught a bug, use it on the soft soil spot behind the shop in Kokiri Forest.

Soft Soil in Lost Woods

From the entrance to the Lost Woods, go left, and then left again, then use a bottled bug on the soft soil.

Another Lost Woods soil spot

From the entrance to the Lost Woods go right, left, right, left, left and then drop a bug on the soft soil. Plant a Magic Bean if you have one.

Plant a Magic Bean

As young Link, plant a Magic Bean in the same spot as the previous soft soil location above, then ride it as Adult Link to reach the Gold Skulltula.

In the Sacred Grove