All Kokiri Forest Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
Where to find every Gold Skulltula in Kokiri Forest, Lost Woods, and Sacred Grove
There are a total of seven Gold Skulltulas in Kokiri Forest and its Lost Woods and Sacred Grove areas, and you’ll need a bottled bug and Magic Beans to obtain them all.
Most of them are easy to find, but some will require you to take specific routes via the Lost Woods, and visit both as young and adult Link.
We recommend unlocking either the Boomerang or Hookshot before embarking on your Gold Skulltula hunt to make catching them easier.
We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.
Kokiri Forest Gold Skulltula Locations
Behind the Know-It-All Brothers’ house
- At the southwest of Kokiri Forest, look behind the house at nighttime to find a Gold Skulltula behind it.
Behind the Twins’ house
- Find the building to southeast, the Twins’ house. The Gold Skulltula is on a branch above it at night.
Behind the shop
- Once you’ve obtained a bottle and caught a bug, use it on the soft soil spot behind the shop in Kokiri Forest.
Soft Soil in Lost Woods
- From the entrance to the Lost Woods, go left, and then left again, then use a bottled bug on the soft soil.
Another Lost Woods soil spot
- From the entrance to the Lost Woods go right, left, right, left, left and then drop a bug on the soft soil. Plant a Magic Bean if you have one.
Plant a Magic Bean
- As young Link, plant a Magic Bean in the same spot as the previous soft soil location above, then ride it as Adult Link to reach the Gold Skulltula.
In the Sacred Grove
- Before you enter the Forest Temple as adult Link, in the area where you meet Saria, backtrack towards the maze and climb the ladder to reach the top area. At night, there will be a Gold Skulltula on the east wall.
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.