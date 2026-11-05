All Kakariko Village Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are a total of seven Gold Skulltulas hidden in Kakariko Village and its Graveyard in the Switch 2 version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

To find them all, you’ll need you’ll need only a bottled bug and the Boomerang, making this one of the best locations to increase your collection during the early game.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Kakariko Village Gold Skulltula locations

Outside the Skulltula House

Right next to the entrance to the Skulltula House you’ll find a Gold Skulltula – you can’t miss it.

On the watchtower

Climb the watchtower in the center of town at night and a Gold Skulltula will be on the ladder, waiting for your Boomerang.

On the Building Site

As young Link, you’ll find a Gold Skulltula on the building site at night.

Up the tree

Roll in to the lone tree in the middle of town and a Gold Skulltula will fall out.

Behind the house

Near the entrance to Death Mountain Trail, behind the house, you’ll find a Gold Skulltula at nighttime.

Soft Soil in the Graveyard

On the west side of the graveyard is a patch of soft soil. Drop a bottled bug onto it to uncover a Gold Skulltula.

Behind Dampe’s Hut