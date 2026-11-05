All Kakariko Village Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
Where to find every Gold Skulltula in Kakariko Village and Graveyard
There are a total of seven Gold Skulltulas hidden in Kakariko Village and its Graveyard in the Switch 2 version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
To find them all, you’ll need you’ll need only a bottled bug and the Boomerang, making this one of the best locations to increase your collection during the early game.
We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.
Kakariko Village Gold Skulltula locations
Outside the Skulltula House
- Right next to the entrance to the Skulltula House you’ll find a Gold Skulltula – you can’t miss it.
On the watchtower
- Climb the watchtower in the center of town at night and a Gold Skulltula will be on the ladder, waiting for your Boomerang.
On the Building Site
- As young Link, you’ll find a Gold Skulltula on the building site at night.
Up the tree
- Roll in to the lone tree in the middle of town and a Gold Skulltula will fall out.
Behind the house
- Near the entrance to Death Mountain Trail, behind the house, you’ll find a Gold Skulltula at nighttime.
Soft Soil in the Graveyard
- On the west side of the graveyard is a patch of soft soil. Drop a bottled bug onto it to uncover a Gold Skulltula.
Behind Dampe’s Hut
- Once you’ve unlocked the Boomerang or Hookshot, look behind Dampe’s hut at night to find a Gold Skulltula on the wall.
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