All Jabu Jabu’s Belly Gold Skulltulas Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
Where to find every Gold Skulltula in Jabu Jabu’s Belly
Jabu Jabu’s Belly hides a total of four Gold Skulltulas in the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
All four Gold Skulltulas in Jabu Jabu’s Belly can be obtained first time, with this dungeon’s treasure (Boomerang) making collecting them much easier.
We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.
Jabu Jabu’s Belly Gold Skulltulas
Dungeon Map room
- In the room where you find the Dungeon Map, directly opposite the chest, above some vines, is a Gold Skulltula.
After clearing tentacles
- When you clear the tentacles and a new hole opens to the floor below, drop down and look for a Gold Skulltula on the wall.
Straight On
- Follow the path from the previous location and you’ll find the next Gold Skulltula on the ceiling.
Before the Boss
- In the room right before the boss, on the vine platforms high above the floor is a Gold Skulltula.
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