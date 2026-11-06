All Inside the Deku Tree Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are four Gold Skulltulas hidden Inside the Deku Tree in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – and this guide will help you find them.

You don’t need any special abilities or items in order to find all the Gold Skulltulas, so just keep your eyes and ears open as you explore deeper into the dungeon.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Inside the Deku Tree Gold Skulltulas

Compass room

In the room with the Compass, after you raise the platforms, you’ll be able to reach a Gold Skulltula on the south wall.

After the web drop

After you fall through the web in the first central room, turn around to find a Gold Skulltula on the vines behind you.

Web room

In the room with the stream and webbing you must burn, a Gold Skulltula is on the bars at the north of the room.

Gohma room