All Ice Cavern Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are three Gold Skulltulas in the Ice Cavern in the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Legen of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

No additional special items or abilities are needed to collect all three, and they’re pretty straight forward to find, as long as you keep your eyes and ears open.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Ice Cavern Gold Skulltula Locations

Spinning Blade room

In the first room with the spinning blades, you can find the Gold Skulltula high up on the wall.

Compass room

Right at the end of the eastern corridor, where you find the Compass, a Gold Skulltula is on the wall.

Sliding block room