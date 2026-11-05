All Hyrule Field Gold Skulltulas in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
Where to find every Gold Skulltula in the remake version of Hyrule Field
There are three Gold Skulltulas hidden in Hyrule Field in the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
You can collect two of them as young Link, but the third will require both young and Adult Link to uncover. You’ll need to have unlocked Bombs in order to collect them all.
We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.
Hyrule Field Gold Skulltula Locations
Hidden in a Tree
- The first Gold Skulltula is hidden above a tree near the entrance to Kokiri Forest. You’ll find the tree on its own in the field towards the east of the map. Roll into it, and the Gold Skulltula will appear.
In a Grotto to the South
- At the south of Hyrule Field, near the entrance to Lake Hylia, there is a forest-like area. Among the trees, you’ll find a bomb-able entrance to an underground cavern. Inside you’ll find a Gold Skulltula.
In the Marshland
- To the southeast of the map, there’s a small marsh-like area, where you’ll find another bomb-able Secret Grotto entrance. Visit here first as young Link and dispatch the standard Skulltula inside. Return as adult Link, and a Gold version will have appeared.
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.