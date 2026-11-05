All Hyrule Field Gold Skulltulas in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are three Gold Skulltulas hidden in Hyrule Field in the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

You can collect two of them as young Link, but the third will require both young and Adult Link to uncover. You’ll need to have unlocked Bombs in order to collect them all.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Hyrule Field Gold Skulltula Locations

Hidden in a Tree

The first Gold Skulltula is hidden above a tree near the entrance to Kokiri Forest. You’ll find the tree on its own in the field towards the east of the map. Roll into it, and the Gold Skulltula will appear.

In a Grotto to the South

At the south of Hyrule Field, near the entrance to Lake Hylia, there is a forest-like area. Among the trees, you’ll find a bomb-able entrance to an underground cavern. Inside you’ll find a Gold Skulltula.

In the Marshland