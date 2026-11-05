All Hyrule Castle Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are four Gold Skulltulas in Hyrule Castle and its surrounding Town in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake.

To collect them all, you’ll need to return to the area close to the end of the game and have unlocked the Song of Storms. However, you can collect some right near the start of the story.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Hyrule Castle Gold Skulltula Locations

Inside the pot room

When you first enter Hyrule Castle Town as a child, from the drawbridge, there’s a door on the right that leads to a room full of pots. A Gold Skulltula is hidden inside a crate.

Hidden in a tree

When you sneak into Hyrule Castle as young Link, just next to the hedge maze, next to the building with the vines, there’s a tree that will drop a Gold Skulltula when rolled into at night.

Song of Storms grotto

Once you’ve learned Song of Storms, return to the area where Talon was once asleep, and play Song of Storms next to the tree in the corner. A Grotto will open with a Gold Skulltula inside.

As Adult Link