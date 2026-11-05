All Goron City and Death Mountain Trail Gold Skulltulas in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are two Gold Skulltulas in Goron City and four in Death Mountain Trail in the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

In order to find all six Gold Skulltulas, you’ll need to have obtained the Megaton Hammer from the Fire Temple. You’ll also need a bottled bug and Bombs.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Goron City and Death Mountain Trail Gold Skulltulas

Inside Goron City

From the entrance, head north and turn around to spot a Gold Skulltula on the ceiling.

Goron City boulder room

To the west of Goron City, there’s a room filled with boulders. Bomb your way to the back of the room and a Gold Skulltula is hiding inside a crate.

In front of Dodongo’s Cavern

Right in front of the entrance to Dodongo’s Cavern you’ll find a soft soil patch. Drop a bottled bug to reveal the Gold Skulltula.

Death Mountain Bomb Wall

Once you’ve obtained Bombs, find the cracked wall in Death Mountain Trail near the path to Kakariko Village, which hides a Gold Skulltula.

Megaton boulder near Crater

At the top of Death Mountain Trail, near the entrance to Death Mountain Crater, you’ll find a block that can be smashed by the Megaton Hammer.

Megaton boulder near City