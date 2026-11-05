All Goron City and Death Mountain Trail Gold Skulltulas in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

Where to find every Gold Skulltula in Goron City and Death Mountain Trail

All Goron City and Death Mountain Trail Gold Skulltulas in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are two Gold Skulltulas in Goron City and four in Death Mountain Trail in the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

In order to find all six Gold Skulltulas, you’ll need to have obtained the Megaton Hammer from the Fire Temple. You’ll also need a bottled bug and Bombs.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Goron City and Death Mountain Trail Gold Skulltulas

Inside Goron City

All Goron City and Death Mountain Trail Gold Skulltulas in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • From the entrance, head north and turn around to spot a Gold Skulltula on the ceiling.

Goron City boulder room

All Goron City and Death Mountain Trail Gold Skulltulas in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • To the west of Goron City, there’s a room filled with boulders. Bomb your way to the back of the room and a Gold Skulltula is hiding inside a crate.

In front of Dodongo’s Cavern

All Goron City and Death Mountain Trail Gold Skulltulas in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • Right in front of the entrance to Dodongo’s Cavern you’ll find a soft soil patch. Drop a bottled bug to reveal the Gold Skulltula.

Death Mountain Bomb Wall

  • Once you’ve obtained Bombs, find the cracked wall in Death Mountain Trail near the path to Kakariko Village, which hides a Gold Skulltula.

Megaton boulder near Crater

All Goron City and Death Mountain Trail Gold Skulltulas in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • At the top of Death Mountain Trail, near the entrance to Death Mountain Crater, you’ll find a block that can be smashed by the Megaton Hammer.

Megaton boulder near City

All Goron City and Death Mountain Trail Gold Skulltulas in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • Another Megaton boulder can be found outside the entrance to Goron City. Inside is a Gold Skulltula.
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