All Gerudo Valley Gold Skulltulas Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
Where to find every Gold Skulltula in Gerudo Valley, Gerudo Fortress, Mirage Desert, and Desert Colossus
There are a total of ten Gold Skulltulas hidden in the Gerudo Valley area of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2, including Gerudo Fortress, Mirage Desert, and Desert Colossus.
To find all ten Gold Skulltulas, you’ll need to revisit multiple times as young and adult Link, and utilize bottled bugs and Magic Beans.
We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.
Gerudo Valley Gold Skulltulas Locations
Under the bridge
- As you enter Gerudo Valley, a Gold Skulltula can be found hidden under the first wooden bridge you cross at night.
Behind the tent
- At night, another Gold Skulltula can be found behind the first merchant tent.
Rock arch
- There’s another Gold Skulltula hidden under the rock arch nearby at nighttime.
Float down with a Cucco
- In the same area, find the Cucco and use it to float down to the river below. Find the soft soil and use a bottled bug to uncover the Gold Skulltula.
Gerudo Fortress
- Inside Gerudo Fortress, a Gold Skulltula can be found on an outside wall at the very east of the fortress at nighttime.
Horseback Archery
- Head to the Horseback Archery range at nighttime, and a Gold Skulltula can be found on the large target at the far end of the area.
Mirage Desert
- While you’re crossing the Mirage Desert, you’ll encounter a small building. Inside, a Gold Skulltula is hidden.
Desert Colossus
- At night, in the area near the dungeon entrance with lots of birds, you can find a Gold Skulltula on the wall.
Colossus Soft Soil
- Right outside the Spirit Temple entrance, you’ll find a soft soil patch, which will reveal a Gold Skulltula if you drop a bottled bug.
Colossus Magic Bean
- Plant a Magic Bean in the same soft soil spot as a child, then return as adult Link, and you’ll be carried to the next Gold Skulltula.
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