All Gerudo Valley Gold Skulltulas Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are a total of ten Gold Skulltulas hidden in the Gerudo Valley area of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2, including Gerudo Fortress, Mirage Desert, and Desert Colossus.

To find all ten Gold Skulltulas, you’ll need to revisit multiple times as young and adult Link, and utilize bottled bugs and Magic Beans.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Gerudo Valley Gold Skulltulas Locations

Under the bridge

As you enter Gerudo Valley, a Gold Skulltula can be found hidden under the first wooden bridge you cross at night.

Behind the tent

At night, another Gold Skulltula can be found behind the first merchant tent.

Rock arch

There’s another Gold Skulltula hidden under the rock arch nearby at nighttime.

Float down with a Cucco

In the same area, find the Cucco and use it to float down to the river below. Find the soft soil and use a bottled bug to uncover the Gold Skulltula.

Gerudo Fortress

Inside Gerudo Fortress, a Gold Skulltula can be found on an outside wall at the very east of the fortress at nighttime.

Horseback Archery

Head to the Horseback Archery range at nighttime, and a Gold Skulltula can be found on the large target at the far end of the area.

Mirage Desert

While you’re crossing the Mirage Desert, you’ll encounter a small building. Inside, a Gold Skulltula is hidden.

Desert Colossus

At night, in the area near the dungeon entrance with lots of birds, you can find a Gold Skulltula on the wall.

Colossus Soft Soil

Right outside the Spirit Temple entrance, you’ll find a soft soil patch, which will reveal a Gold Skulltula if you drop a bottled bug.

Colossus Magic Bean