All Forest Temple Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are five Gold Skulltulas hidden in the Forest Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

If you want to be able to collect them all on your first visit, make sure you’ve learned the Scarecrow Song in Lake Hylia, by visiting the scarecrows first as young Link, then adult.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Forest Temple Gold Skulltula locations

At the top of the first room

In the very first room, where you battle the Wolfos, climb the vines to reach the Gold Skulltula at the very top of the room.

In the main chamber

In the very central chamber with the four torches, there’s a Gold Skulltula on the back of one of the walls to the north.

On the balcony

After you collect the boss key, you’ll drop through a hole and appear on a balcony in the northwestern room. There’s a Gold Skulltula on the wall by the south ledge.

Scarecrow song

In the northeastern room with the stream, after you push a block down to make a shortcut, turn around and look up – there’s a Scarecrow summon spot. Play the Scarecrow song to hookshot up to the Gold Skulltula.

Rotating room