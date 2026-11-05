All Fire Temple Gold Skulltula Locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are five Gold Skulltulas hidden in the Fire Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2.

All five Fire Temple Gold Skulltulas can be collected the first time, as long as you’ve learned the Scarecrow song by visiting Lake Hylia as both young and adult Link.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Fire Temple Gold Skulltula Locations

Lava room

In the first-floor eastern big lava room, at the northwest of the room, a platform will shoot you up towards a big blue block that can be moved using the Song of Time. Follow the path towards the first Gold Skulltula.

Rolling boulders room

In the room with the rolling boulders, bomb the northeastern cracked wall to uncover the next Gold Skulltula.

Scarecrow

When you reach the top level of the rolling boulder room, in the section where you’re chased by flames, at the end, look up and play the Scarecrow Song. Then hookshot to the elevator and ride up to the Gold Skulltula Room.

Carry On

Continue to the next room from above, and you’ll find the next Gold Skulltula.

Megaton Hammer