All Dodongo’s Cavern Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

Where to find every Gold Skulltula in Dodongo’s Cavern

All Dodongo’s Cavern Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

Five Gold Skulltulas are hidden around Dodongo’s Cavern in the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Four of them can be obtained on your first visit to the dungeon, but one will require you to have learned the Scarecrow Song as adult Link.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Dodongo’s Cavern Gold Skulltula locations

The bomb stairs room

All Dodongo’s Cavern Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • In the Western room where you blow up a chain of bombs to lower the staircase, a Gold Skulltula is on the top floor at the rear of the stairs.

Dodongo room

All Dodongo’s Cavern Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • Cross the ladder above the giant skull. The Gold Skulltula is in the room to the northeast with the two Dodongos.

Inside the skull

All Dodongo’s Cavern Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • Inside the giant skull, in the room with the block-pushing puzzle, blow up the Bomb-able wall to find the next Gold Skulltula hiding behind a statue.

East Corridor

All Dodongo’s Cavern Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • In the corridor to the east of the main chamber, there’s a Bomb-able wall hiding another Gold Skulltula.

Scarecrow Song

All Dodongo’s Cavern Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2
  • Return to the same corridor in the last entry once you’ve learned the Scarecrow Song as adult Link. Look for a balcony where the Scarecrow Song will give you access to the final Gold Skulltula.
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