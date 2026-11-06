All Death Mountain Crater Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are two Gold Skulltulas hidden in the Death Mountain Crater area of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2.

Both of them require entering the area as child Link, so make sure you’ve got plenty of health. The first can be grabbed on your first visit, while the second requires the Balero of Fire song and a bottled bug.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Death Mountain Crater Gold Skulltulas

Crate Dash

As child Link, head to the top of Death Mountain, next to where you found the first Fairy Fountain, and with full health, enter Death Mountain Crater (the area where you will start to burn). Quickly dash to the crates on the left and smash them to find a Gold Skulltula.



Soft Soil