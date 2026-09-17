Aniimo Gift Code Redemption: All codes to redeem in Aniimo

Aniimo is out now, and it’s a free-to-play monster-catching game with more adorable beasts than you can shake a stick at.

As a F2P game, there will be a lot of players looking to make progress as fast as possible, and if you want to keep up, redeeming codes will help you stay ahead of the game.

In this guide, we’re breaking down all codes you can redeem for in-game rewards in Aniimo. And yes, there’s more than just one available at launch, despite what some might tell you.

All active Aniimo codes to redeem

We’ve searched online to try to get the Aniimo codes you need, and the following codes all work perfectly as of the time of publishing. Yes, they are case-sensitive:

Aniimo2026 – x20 Glimmer

Twinewithaniimo – x10k Credits, 5 Aniipod

aniimoopenworld – x10k Credits, 5 Aniipod

Once the codes are redeemed (we explain how to redeem them below), you’ll be able to acquire the gifts in your in-game mailbox.

How to redeem Aniimo codes

Aniimo won’t let you redeem codes straight out of the gate; you need to make some progress in the main story first.

We didn’t unlock the Gift Code Redemption feature until after we started the Go to Bloomville portion of the Journey to Bloomville quest.

Once you have made enough story progress, navigate to the main menu, click the cog icon to enter Settings, and you’ll find the Gift Code Redemption feature at the top of the Account menu. There is currently no method to redeem Aniimo codes online.