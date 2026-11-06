All Bottom of the Well Gold Skulltula locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2

There are three Gold Skulltulas hidden inside the Bottom of the Well in the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

You can access all of them on your first visit, and I imagine you won’t want a reason to revisit this creepy dungeon, so make sure to look out for small keys in order to get to every area.

We list every Gold Skulltula location in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake in our Gold Skulltula guide hub.

Bottom of the Well Gold Skulltulas

East Like Like room

The first Gold Skulltula is in a room to the east, which you’ll need the Lenses of Truth to find. Defeat the Like Like (or don’t), and the Skulltula is behind it.

Central locked room

The next Gold Skulltula is hidden in a locked room in the central area of the dungeon. Find a small key (some are hidden in alcoves around the chamber, requiring Lenses to see), head inside, and grab it.

Central coffin room