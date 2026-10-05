Aion 2: Splendent Ruby location, Upgrade Essence Extraction Speciality quest guide

Best place to easily find Splendent Ruby in Aion 2

Aion 2: Splendent Ruby location, Upgrade Essence Extraction Speciality quest guide

If you are diligently using Essence Extraction whenever you get the chance, you will eventually reach Novice level 50.

Novice level 50 is the level cap for Essence Extraction until you find a specific item, and the item you’ll need is a Splendent Ruby. The Splendent Ruby is an account-bound item that will only begin to spawn once you’ve unlocked the quest — you won’t be able to accidentally gather one ahead of time.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to find the Splendent Ruby for both the Asmodian and Elyos Factions.

Quick tip to start off: Ruby nodes will be much easier to find if you unlock the ability to mark gems on the minimap in the Essence Extraction Skill menu.

Asmodian Splendent Ruby location – Aion 2

Aion 2: Splendent Ruby location, Upgrade Essence Extraction Speciality quest guide

On the Asmodian side, you’ll be able to find multiple Ruby nodes on the cliffs and rocks just North of the Quai Campsite.

Elyos Splendent Ruby location – Aion 2

Aion 2: Splendent Ruby location, Upgrade Essence Extraction Speciality quest guide

If you joined the Elyos Faction at the beginning of the game, the Quai Campsite will be unavailable to you. Instead, you should search around the Verteron Fortress Ruins, West of Zumion Village.

Dave Aubrey is a UK-based games writer that has been publishing takes that people broadly disagree with since 2013. Still undeterred, Dave is sharing his gaming knowledge by writing guides and more for VGC.

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