Aion 2 Item Extraction: What to do with old gear

If your old gear is clogging up your inventory in Aion 2, you still can’t sell it.

That might be odd when compared to most MMOs and RPGs, but Aion 2 gives you an alternate way of recycling your old gear: Item Extraction.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to use Item Extraction and what rewards it will give you in Aion 2.

How to use Item Extraction – Aion 2

To use Item Extraction, simply follow these instructions:

Open your inventory (The Cube).

Click the piece of gear you wish to Extract once.

Hover over the gear description panel, and look for a beaker/flask icon on the right side at the bottom of the list. Hover over it to confirm the Extract command. Click this to open the Item Extraction menu.

You will see a breakdown of the item you lose and items you’ll gain. Click Confirm to continue.

Each Item Extraction you perform requires spending a small amount of Kina currency, but you should have plenty before your inventory ever fills up.

What Item Extraction gives you – Aion 2

Item Extraction will reward you with upgrade materials such as Enhance Stones, in addition to a cosmetic skin of whatever gear piece you extracted. This means Item Extraction gives you more fashion options in addition to rewarding you with upgrade materials. It’s the best and most rewarding way to get rid of your old gear pieces in Aion 2.