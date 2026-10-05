Aion 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know about Aion 2

Aion 2 is available now on Steam and is a free-to-play MMO with hours of content.

It’s a massive game with a huge player base already, and if you want to get ahead fast, you’ll need knowledge at your side.

In this guide, we’re answering some of the most common questions about Aion 2, so you’ll get a quick leg up in playing the game.

Can you change class? – Aion 2

No. Once you’ve made your character and decided on your class, you cannot change it. If you open any Founder Edition gifts with that character, you won’t be able to access them with a second character. If you decide you don’t like the character or class you’ve created, you will need to create a new character.

What is the max level? – Aion 2

The max level in Aion 2 is currently level 45. It’s easiest to get to the level cap by following the Episode story, but you should ensure that you complete all of the Regional quests you come across, too.

What do Pets do? – Aion 2

Pets in Aion 2 will be unlocked over the course of the Episode story, and Pets will not only look incredibly cute as you explore the world of Aion 2, but you’ll also be able to ride them like a mount. This will help you get across flat ground areas much faster than running, so you should ensure to unlock and equip a Pet as soon as possible to make completing quests faster and easier. Just stick to the Episode story until you get a Pet.

Can you stream via Shadow PC, etc.? – Aion 2

Yes, but Aion 2 does not allow emulated keyboard inputs. This means you will need to use a controller to play Aion 2 via PC streaming, and while controllers work, it’s not a perfect way to play.

What to do with old gear? – Aion 2

You can’t sell old equipment in Aion 2, leaving you with just two options once your inventory fills up: trash it, or extract it. Item Extraction rewards you with upgrade materials and cosmetic skins for your items, so it shouldn’t be ignored.

Spacetime Rift time schedule – Aion 2

Spacetime Rifts are timed activities that happen every three hours – eight times a day – across the land in Aion 2. These rifts will often be home to gear and materials that you simply can’t get anywhere else, but you’ll usually have to compete with the opposing Faction in PvP battles to get them. You can check the Aion 2 Spacetime Rift schedule on the official event timer website.

Which Faction is best? – Aion 2

The reality is that both Factions are pretty even, and your decision should come down to either your personal preferences or those of your friends. We explain more in our Aion 2 Faction guide.