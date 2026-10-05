Aion 2 Factions: Best Faction to choose, Elyos or Asmodians

Aion 2 has two Factions for you to choose between, and picking one might feel confusing if you’re a new player.

The short explanation is that you shouldn’t worry about it too much, especially if you’re a solo player. If you’re teaming up with friends, there are a few things you should keep in mind before playing and choosing your Faction.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the key Faction differences and which you should choose in Aion 2.

Faction differences – Aion 2

When it comes to key differences between the two Factions, these are the main ones:

Starting regions

Society and aesthetics

The reality is that in Aion 2, there aren’t many differences between the two Factions. They’re similar in most ways aside from what we listed above. You can still use all available classes in both Factions, and you’ll be able to form a party with players in an enemy Faction when it comes to Dungeon and Raid challenges.

Which Faction to choose – Aion 2

Because of the above reasons, your Faction decision essentially comes down to your aesthetic sensibilities — for the most part, at least. Elyos is depicted as an elegant and utopian Faction, while the Asmodians are rough, wild, and ambitious, from a place with rugged, brutal terrain

The main factor driving your decision should be down to what your friends are playing as. You will probably want to share the levelling experience while marching toward the cap, and that’ll be easiest to do if you and your friends are all members of the same Faction.

When you enter PvP zones – where rewards are plentiful – you’ll need to fight members of the opposing Faction, which is something to keep in mind. No need to have your friends become enemies.

If you’re levelling a second character, we recommend trying the opposite Faction to what you started with so you can experience the full scope of the game.