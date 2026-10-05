Aion 2 Essence Extraction guide: Upgrading Essence Extraction and success rates

Essence Extraction is the method you’ll use to get, well, almost anything and everything from resource nodes in Aion 2.

It’s not as simple as tapping into a node and extracting items, though. You actually need to upgrade your Essence Extraction skill over time with the game in order to raise the chances of successfully harvesting materials from nodes.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to upgrade your Essence Extraction skill quickly so you can increase your success rate in Aion 2.

If you’re trying to complete your Upgrade Essence Extraction Specialty Skill quest, you’ll need a Splendent Ruby.

What is Essence Extraction? – Aion 2

Essence Extraction is essentially mining, or gathering. Instead of taking a pickaxe to a rock or carefully harvesting herbs, you can extract its essence in a more magical process. The problem is that the success rate will start very low, making it frustrating if you’re hoping to earn a specific item from Essence Extraction.

You can unlock Essence Extraction skills and other ways to increase your chances, but the first thing you need to do is simply use Essence Extraction as often as possible. Every time you use it, you’ll get better at using it, increasing your success rate. Each node you extract from can be used two to four times.

Across the game, you’ll be using Essence Extraction on Ore, Gem, Log, Herb, Cooking Ingredient, and Odyle nodes. If you want to upgrade your Essence Extraction skill quickly, you should go to an area to farm Orichalcum, Raydam, Azpha, and Odyle. Orichalcum is common to the North of the Quai Campsite, and Odyle can be found in the nearby skies too.

How to upgrade Essence Extraction chances – Aion 2

Once you’ve used Essence Extraction a bunch of times, you can go to the Essence Extraction screen from the main menu. Here you can unlock Essence Extraction skills: Proficient Handling, Delicate Touch, and Lady Luck.

You can also upgrade a small selection of skills specifically for each type of node you’ll encounter. Upgrading these will give you an obvious bump in success rate.

Marking essence nodes on the minimap – Aion 2

Finally, if you’re farming nodes in order to upgrade your Essence Extraction skill quickly, you should ensure to get the first skill of each type in the Essence Extraction screen. The first skill of each type will mark that node type on your minimap when you get close, making it considerably easier to farm nodes, get items, and further upgrade your Essence Extraction skill. If you want to upgrade it, the bottom line is that you have to use it, and often.