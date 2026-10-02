Aion 2 Ascension Gauge: How to quickly raise the Ascension Gauge to continue Episodes

As you play through the main story Episodes in Aion 2, you’ll eventually be stopped in your tracks.

In order to continue past set points in the Episode story, you’ll need to raise the Ascension Gauge to continue.

In this guide, we’re quickly breaking down how to raise the Ascension Gauge so you can continue with the Episode quests while on the way to max level in Aion 2.

How to fill the Ascension Gauge to 100% – Aion 2

Aion 2’s main story quests, titled Episodes, will become locked off if you don’t tackle a number of optional, Regional quests.

Each quest you complete in any given region increases the Ascension Gauge, and only when it’s filled will you be able to tackle certain Episode quests.

As a result, you’ll need to complete a healthy number of side quests as you explore the world before mainlining the Episodes.

You should automatically have Regional quests added to your Journal as you pass by quest givers. You’ll be able to locate them via the Journal, and then head to their location via the Map to start each quest.

Each quest usually adds just under 5% to the Ascension Gauge, but Episode quests also fill the Ascension Gauge, meaning you’ll probably have to tackle only three or four extra Regional quests if you desire to primarily focus on the Episode story during your playthrough.