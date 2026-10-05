Aion 2: 5 things I wish I knew before playing Aion 2

Aion 2 is packed with things that you should know before playing — so many that it’s hard to know where to start.

Once you get past any character creation issues and have selected your Faction, it’s time to jump into the world, where you’ll mostly be following the Episode questlines. That’s a good place to start, but you’ll probably miss out on a few important features.

In this guide, we’re breaking down just a few early Aion 2 tips that’ll help new players get into the game quickly.

Don’t enhance early-game gear – Aion 2

Enhancing your gear requires precious resources, and you will quickly discover that enhancing your early-game gear is basically a waste of time. While progressing to the level 45 cap, you will receive new gear at a regular rate, and you will be replacing your older gear, even if you’ve enhanced it. You can’t sell gear or easily store it long-term in Aion 2, meaning you’ll need to Extract or Trash it. As a result, you should save your enhancement resources until you get to level 45 and start grinding for rare dungeon and Raid loot.

Complete Regional quests – Aion 2

The Episode quests are the main story of Aion 2, but you shouldn’t ignore the optional Regional quests you’ll uncover in each area. Yes, they’re considerably less interesting, but you’ll need them to max out your Ascension Gauge. Clearing all of your Regional quests will also give you plenty of rewards you can use to increase your gear level once you hit level 45.

Use Essence Extraction – Aion 2

You might not need it for any particular quests early on in the game, but you should be using Essence Extraction whenever possible. Essence Extraction is the method you use to extract items and resources from nodes across the map, including herbs, logs, ores, and gems. Essence Extraction is actually a skill that you need to upgrade, and the more you use it, the better you’ll get at using it, increasing your chances of successful extraction. We have an Essence Extraction guide you can read for more, but the bottom line is that these extraction nodes are everywhere, and you should use them whenever you see them.

Daevanion upgrades – Aion 2

You can increase the strength of your abilities in the Daevanion menu, which you should check into basically whenever you get new Daevanion Crystals to spend. In each of the four PvE upgrade menus – and the one PvP menu – you should aim to unlock all buffs for your primary skills, and the nodes in the corners of each menu, which confer buffs that will make you especially powerful once they’re all unlocked.

Keep your inventory tidy – Aion 2

You can’t sell gear in this game, and you only have a limited amount of inventory space, which will quickly cause issues. You should sell excess materials you don’t intend to use, and if a piece of gear has become useless, you should always use the Item Extraction mechanic. This will trade old gear pieces for upgrade materials while giving you the ability to use any previously extracted gear as a cosmetic skin.