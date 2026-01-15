ACNH: How to unlock Zelda and Splatoon items
Everything you need to unlock Zelda and Splatoon items and villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is back in 2026 with Ver. 3.0, which not only finally gives us a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of ACNH to enjoy, but also introduces a range of new features and activities to participate in.
One of the most exciting new additions for hardcore Nintendo fans is the promise of new Zelda and Splatoon promotional crossover items.
These new crossover items are live now and purchasable with Nook Miles, but you’ll need to scan a compatible Splatoon or Zelda series amiibo first. In addition, you’ll be able to add Zelda and Splatoon-themed villagers to your island, and we’re breaking down the amiibo you need to unlock them below.
How to unlock Zelda and Splatoon Promotion items – ACNH 3.0
First off, the bad news: you will need to scan an amiibo in order to access these new items, and you will still need to purchase the items using Nook Miles after.
Luckily, there is some good news: scanning basically any Zelda amiibo will give you access to all Zelda items, and the same goes for the Splatoon amiibo.
You can scan these amiibo at the Hotel Resort to have villagers stay at the hotel (requires the VIP Room), at the Nook Terminal to have them visit the campsite, and at Harv’s Island when taking photographs. Scanning any of the amiibo we list below will grant you access to all collaboration items, and potentially will allow you to have these unique villagers stay on your island.
You can only order five items per day from the Nook Shopping app, so make sure to pick the essentials carefully. You can find the items under the Special Goods section of the Nook Shopping app, in the Promotion tab. In addition to the Zelda and Splatoon items you’ve just unlocked, you’ll also find Mario and Lego-themed items to enjoy.
How to unlock Zelda villagers, Tulin and Mineru – ACNH 3.0
More good news: the Japanese Nintendo site (via Nintendo Life) has listed all amiibo that function with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and exactly what they unlock. If this is the real Mineru, then we can assume her love of a heated bidet is canon to the Zelda timeline.
All amiibo that unlock Tulin as a villager
- BOTW series, Bokoblin
- BOTW series, Daruk
- BOTW series, Link – Archer
- BOTW series, Revali
- TOTK series, Tulin
- TOTK series, Yunobo
- Smash series, Link
- Smash series, Toon Link
- Smash series, Young Link
- Zelda series, Ganondorf
- Zelda series, Majora’s Mask Link
- Zelda series, TOTK Link
- Zelda series, Skyward Sword Link
- Zelda series, Wind Waker Toon Link
- Zelda series, Zelda and Loftwing
- Zelda series, Wind Waker Zelda
All amiibo that unlock Mineru as a villager
- BOTW series, Guardian
- BOTW series, Rider Link
- BOTW series, Mipha
- BOTW series, Urbosa
- BOTW series, Zelda
- TOTK series, Riju
- TOTK series, Sidon
- Smash series, Ganondorf
- Smash series, Sheik
- Smash series, Zelda
- Zelda series, 8-bit Link
- Zelda series, OOT Link
- Zelda series, Twilight Princess Link
- Zelda series, Wolf Link
- Zelda series, TOTK Zelda
How to unlock Splatoon villagers, Cece and Viché – ACNH 3.0
You’re forgiven if you forgot about Cece and Viché. This pair was previously in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and dressed as Splatoon’s Squid Sisters. They’re back in New Horizons, only this time they’ve moved on with the times and now fashion themselves after Shiver and Frye from Splatoon 3. You can have them visit your island by scanning amiibo.
If you have the Big Man amiibo, you can choose to host either Cece or Viché.
All amiibo that unlock Cece as a villager
- Callie
- Callie (Alterna)
- Marina
- Marina (Side Order)
- Octoling (Any)
- Octoling Boy
- Octoling Girl
- Octoling Octopus
- Shiver Smallfry
All amiibo that unlock Viché as a villager
- Frye
- Inkling (Any, includes Smash series)
- Inkling Boy (Any)
- Inkling Girl (Any)
- Inkling Squid (Any)
- Marie
- Marie (Alterna)
- Pearl
- Pearl (Side Order)