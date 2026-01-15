ACNH: How to unlock Zelda and Splatoon items

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is back in 2026 with Ver. 3.0, which not only finally gives us a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of ACNH to enjoy, but also introduces a range of new features and activities to participate in.

One of the most exciting new additions for hardcore Nintendo fans is the promise of new Zelda and Splatoon promotional crossover items.

These new crossover items are live now and purchasable with Nook Miles, but you’ll need to scan a compatible Splatoon or Zelda series amiibo first. In addition, you’ll be able to add Zelda and Splatoon-themed villagers to your island, and we’re breaking down the amiibo you need to unlock them below.

How to unlock Zelda and Splatoon Promotion items – ACNH 3.0

First off, the bad news: you will need to scan an amiibo in order to access these new items, and you will still need to purchase the items using Nook Miles after.

Luckily, there is some good news: scanning basically any Zelda amiibo will give you access to all Zelda items, and the same goes for the Splatoon amiibo.

You can scan these amiibo at the Hotel Resort to have villagers stay at the hotel (requires the VIP Room), at the Nook Terminal to have them visit the campsite, and at Harv’s Island when taking photographs. Scanning any of the amiibo we list below will grant you access to all collaboration items, and potentially will allow you to have these unique villagers stay on your island.

You can only order five items per day from the Nook Shopping app, so make sure to pick the essentials carefully. You can find the items under the Special Goods section of the Nook Shopping app, in the Promotion tab. In addition to the Zelda and Splatoon items you’ve just unlocked, you’ll also find Mario and Lego-themed items to enjoy.

How to unlock Zelda villagers, Tulin and Mineru – ACNH 3.0

More good news: the Japanese Nintendo site (via Nintendo Life) has listed all amiibo that function with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and exactly what they unlock. If this is the real Mineru, then we can assume her love of a heated bidet is canon to the Zelda timeline.

All amiibo that unlock Tulin as a villager

BOTW series, Bokoblin

BOTW series, Daruk

BOTW series, Link – Archer

BOTW series, Revali

TOTK series, Tulin

TOTK series, Yunobo

Smash series, Link

Smash series, Toon Link

Smash series, Young Link

Zelda series, Ganondorf

Zelda series, Majora’s Mask Link

Zelda series, TOTK Link

Zelda series, Skyward Sword Link

Zelda series, Wind Waker Toon Link

Zelda series, Zelda and Loftwing

Zelda series, Wind Waker Zelda

All amiibo that unlock Mineru as a villager

BOTW series, Guardian

BOTW series, Rider Link

BOTW series, Mipha

BOTW series, Urbosa

BOTW series, Zelda

TOTK series, Riju

TOTK series, Sidon

Smash series, Ganondorf

Smash series, Sheik

Smash series, Zelda

Zelda series, 8-bit Link

Zelda series, OOT Link

Zelda series, Twilight Princess Link

Zelda series, Wolf Link

Zelda series, TOTK Zelda

How to unlock Splatoon villagers, Cece and Viché – ACNH 3.0

You’re forgiven if you forgot about Cece and Viché. This pair was previously in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and dressed as Splatoon’s Squid Sisters. They’re back in New Horizons, only this time they’ve moved on with the times and now fashion themselves after Shiver and Frye from Splatoon 3. You can have them visit your island by scanning amiibo.

If you have the Big Man amiibo, you can choose to host either Cece or Viché.

All amiibo that unlock Cece as a villager

Callie

Callie (Alterna)

Marina

Marina (Side Order)

Octoling (Any)

Octoling Boy

Octoling Girl

Octoling Octopus

Shiver Smallfry

All amiibo that unlock Viché as a villager