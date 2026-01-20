ACNH: How to get Nintendo items from the Resort Hotel

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 3.0 update brought with it a bunch of new items and activities, but without a doubt, the one thing everyone wants to get their hands on is the new selection of Nintendo items.

Yes, the Zelda and Splatoon-themed items are very cool, but the new Resort Hotel’s most exclusive stock can allow you to play retro Nintendo games within Animal Crossing — assuming you have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, that is.

For the full breakdown on all available Nintendo items, retro games you can play, and how to unlock them all, read through our explanation below.

How to unlock Nintendo consoles, Hotel Brand Recognition explained – ACNH 3.0

The first order of business is to get your Island Rating to three stars. This will unlock the Resort Hotel, and allow you to get started designing and decorating hotel rooms. You can decorate two hotel rooms per day until eight rooms have been completed, at which point you’ll unlock the VIP Room. For more details, check our Resort Hotel breakdown.

While unlocking the VIP Room, you shouldn’t ignore the new DIY Requests. You’ll be requested to craft four different DIY recipes of varying difficulty, and you can deposit each of these creations into a DIY box near Kapp’n’s boat.

Decorating hotel rooms and completing DIY Requests will increase your Hotel Brand Recognition, and while it’s a bit obtuse, the general idea is that the more valuable DIY Requests that pay out more Hotel Tickets increase your Hotel Brand Recognition more.

With a higher Hotel Brand Recognition, Grams’ Souvenir Shop will stock rarer items, with those Nintendo consoles being the final things to unlock. Completing DIY Requests is necessary to get your Hotel Brand Recognition high enough.

There’s no way to check exactly where your Hotel Brand Recognition stands. The best indicator is what Grams has in stock, but even if you donate 100 DIY Request items, you’ll still need to wait for a day to pass until her inventory refreshes.

As mentioned above, rarer and more valuable DIY Requests will increase your HBR more quickly, but as a general guideline, completing around 50 DIY Requests should fulfill the requirements to unlock Nintendo items. You can check how many DIY Requests you’ve completed via your Nook Miles milestones.

All available Nintendo items, consoles, and retro games – ACNH 3.0

Keep in mind that ordering from Grams’ Souvenir Shop works like the Nook Shopping app — you can only order up to five items per day, and they’ll take a day to arrive via the mail.

These are the Nintendo items that don’t play games and how much they cost:

Ultra Hand – 200 Hotel Tickets

Ultra Machine – 200 Hotel Tickets

Love Tester – 200 Hotel Tickets

Nintendo Switch 2 – 222 Hotel Tickets

These Nintendo consoles each have a playable retro game attached, so they’re a little more expensive. We’ll list each price and retro game here:

Famicom – Clu Clu Land – 500 Hotel Tickets

NES – Ice Climber – 500 Hotel Tickets

Famicom Disk System – Ice Hockey – 500 Hotel Tickets

Game Boy – Dr. Mario – 500 Hotel Tickets

Super Famicom – Panel de Pon – 500 Hotel Tickets

Super NES (NTSC version) – F-Zero – 500 Hotel Tickets

Super NES (PAL version) – F-Zero – 500 Hotel Tickets

To play your new retro games you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, otherwise they’re decorative only. If you do have a subscription, you can place the item in your house or on your island and start playing the game by interacting with it.

Guides: Check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 guides for how to get Nintendo items from the Resort Hotel, how to unlock Zelda and Splatoon items, how to create and visit Slumber Islands, and every Resort Hotel room and upgrade explained.