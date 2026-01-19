ACNH: Every Resort Hotel room and upgrade explained

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ new Resort Hotel adds some variety to your island as you see the various hotel tourists rampage around your carefully crafted farms and neighbourhoods. The new faces help make each day feel different, but you’re probably more interested in the rewards and items the Resort Hotel has on offer.

Visit the hotel each day to help Leilani design hotel rooms, and you’ll be able to purchase new items from Grams. Designing and decorating is actually a pretty simple task, as you’ll see from our Resort Hotel breakdown below.

All hotel rooms and themes – ACNH 3.0

There are a total of eight standard hotel rooms available to decorate in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with a final ninth VIP Room. These are the themes you can choose between for the first eight rooms:

Room 1: Seaside Room

Room 2: Japanese or Modern Room

Room 3: Simple or Ranch Room

Room 4: Kiddie or Dreamy Room

Room 5: Skyscraper or Diner Room

Room 6: Lodge or Japanese-Retro Room

Room 7: Exquisite or Frozen Room

Room 8: Luxurious or Antique Room

Once you have decorated each of the eight standard hotel rooms, you will unlock the VIP Room. The VIP Room has a large number of themes to choose from, and that’s because you can redecorate the VIP Room every day for extra Hotel Tickets to spend in the Souvenir Shop. Once the VIP Room is unlocked you can also summon amiibo characters to stay in the hotel, including the Zelda and Splatoon-themed characters.

How to decorate hotel rooms – ACNH 3.0

I’m going to let you in on a little secret: the only restriction on decorating a hotel room is that it needs to contain at least one piece of furniture. That’s it. If you’re not interested in designing and decorating – though I’m not sure why you wouldn’t be – you can simply place a single piece of furniture in the room and call it done. This will still count as you decorating a room, and you can unlock the VIP Room and all of the available items via this method.

If you want to make your hotel rooms look nice, sticking to the ‘Recommended’ tab in the furniture and design options will give your room a cohesive look, especially if you customise items to have a similar colour scheme. Once you unlock the VIP Room you’ll be able to freely revisit and redesign earlier hotel rooms.

Grams’ Souvenir Shop – ACNH 3.0

As you design rooms and fulfil DIY Requests you’ll be able to purchase more items from Grams’ Souvenir Shop. Initially the shop will mostly consist of novelty hotel-themed items, but will expand to include new items in the Artful, Kiddie, Marble, and Tubular furniture series, among others. In order to access everything Grams has to offer, you’ll need to unlock the VIP Room and complete a fair few DIY Requests, so get crafting.

DIY Requests – ACNH 3.0

The final big new addition that comes with the Hotel Resort update is the DIY Request chest, located next to Kapp’n’s boat at the hotel. Simply craft any items the box requests and put it in to earn some Hotel Tickets. This helps build Hotel Brand Recognition and will allow Grams to stock even rarer items in her Souvenir Shop. The rarer the materials needed for construction, the more the Hotel Brand Recognition grows. You’ll be asked to craft both furniture and food items, but you can make this easier for yourself by placing a storage shed, kitchen, and DIY bench in front of the hotel.