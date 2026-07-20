AC Black Flag Resynced: Find the Skeleton Crew and unlock them

For some reason, one of the rarest cosmetic items to find in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced are uniforms for your crew.

Just check how many you’ve unlocked! You probably have multiple times more sets of sails, or figureheads for your ship, than you do uniforms for your precious crew. They’re rare, and yet, one of the best overall cosmetics in the entire game is for your crew.

The Skeleton Crew design literally transforms your entire crew in skeletons — as the name implies. They’ll still behave normally, but they will look absolutely terrifying when boarding enemy ships. They’re somewhat awkward to unlock, but they just might be the best cosmetic in the whole game. In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to unlock the Skeleton Crew in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced.

Guides: If you're aiming to be King of the Pirates in Assassin's Creed, check out our Black Flag Resynced walkthrough hub. We have important guides to all Character Portraits, all ship Ultimate Plans, and even hidden secrets like the Community Chest locations and how to unlock the Red Bull crossover items.

How to unlock the Skeleton Crew’s Deceased Crew Attire – Black Flag Resynced

Finding the Skeleton Crew is hard enough, as it’s on an island that doesn’t have any kind of POI on your map.

Head to the Gibara Sea, coordinates (549,639), Northwest of Great Inagua, South of Nassau. Here you’ll find a small uncharted island, but you’ll be able to see smoke billowing from a bonfire, and as you move close, you’ll likely see a small dock.

Anchor The Jackdaw off the coast and swim over to find a small pirate settlement, including a single weapons shop. In addition to some weapons and artwork, Savi & Co Weapons will stock the Skeleton Crew – called the Deceased Crew Attire – for the steep price of 206 Bones.

That’s a lot of Bones. You’ll get one Bone for each animal you hunt, but 206 will take some time to collect.

You can buy Bones, though. As we outline in our animal materials guide, you can buy Bones from the Treasure Dealer on Great Inagua for x1000 Reales each. If you want to buy that many Bones, it’ll cost x206000 Reales, which is no small sum, especially if you’ve been spending Reales on endgame unlockables and cosmetics.

Whether you choose to hunt animals for Bones or spend your hard-earned Reales on them, 206 Bones will give you the Deceased Crew Attire, which transforms every crewmember into a spooky, scary skeleton to terrorize the Caribbean Sea.