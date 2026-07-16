AC Black Flag Resynced: All Red Bull items and how to unlock them

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is enjoying a Red Bull crossover – yes, the energy drink – and there are free in-game items for you to unlock.

If you want to adorn The Jackdaw with Red Bull-themed sails or rock a Red Bull logo on your trinket belt, then we’re going to break down exactly what you need to do to unlock them fast.

One is a bit odd, as it requires an online survey, but the other can be acquired in-game right now, if you know where to look. Just read through our guide below to earn all the Red Bull crossover items you desire in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced.

How to unlock the Red Bull Wings of the Tempest Sails – Black Flag Resynced

To get the Red Bull Sails in Black Flag Resynced, you will have to jump through a few hoops, and the first one is a quiz on the Red Bull website. We’re breaking down everything you need to know below:

Navigate to the Red Bull website and click the ‘Test your knowledge’ button.

Complete the quiz and click ‘Save score’ to be prompted to register for a Red Bull account.

After registering, you will need to click ‘Save score’ a second time to actually save your score.

Once the score is saved, you will receive a code for the Red Bull Sails via the email you used to register — this may take some time.

Enter the code into your Ubisoft Connect account using our Black Flag Resynced codes guide.

Once all of those – frankly tiring – steps have been completed, you’ll be able to use a set of Red Bull Sails in-game as you explore the Caribbean. There are multiple versions of the quiz, some easier than others, so if you fail at first simply try again.

How to find the Red Bull Stormrunner Pendant location – Black Flag Resynced

The Stormrunner Pendant is another Red Bull-themed item, only this time it’s a trinket and you won’t have to fill in any kind of online survey to actually find it.

This one isn’t even in a chest; it’s just been dropped to the bottom of the sea off the coast of Nassau.

Go to the coordinates (614,767), and dive down to the sea floor. The deeper areas are just sand, while the shallows have more coral and rocks. The trinket is located near the edge where coral turns to sand. You’ll need to swim near it for the white dot highlighting an interactable item to appear.

This trinket increases the amount of health you receive from food, drink, and remedies, making it very useful if you’re often walking around with damage.