AC Black Flag Resynced: All new Officers and Officer Quests

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is a huge remake that introduces a bunch of new quests and concepts, including new officers for your crew.

Officers give The Jackdaw and your crew new abilities to use while sailing the seas, and some of these are borderline essential additions for the tough challenges you’ll find in Black Flag Resynced.

In this guide, we’re breaking down every role that officers will fill, and how you can recruit the new officers. Be aware that there will be some spoilers ahead, and it might be better for you to encounter the officers on your own as you progress through the game.

Quartermaster, Adéwale and Anne Bonny – Black Flag Resynced

Adéwale isn’t a new character, but he’s an essential member of the crew all the same. As in the original game, another character will replace him as Quartermaster over time: Anne Bonny. You’ll meet Adéwale for the first time as you capture The Jackdaw.

Master-at-Arms, The Padre – Black Flag Resynced

You’ll first meet The Padre upon undertaking the quest Officer: A Second Chance.

Padre is a quiet, religious man who is attempting to put a life of violence and strife behind him. Unfortunately, violence comes to find him, and he agrees to sail on The Jackdaw in search of revenge.

The Padre gives The Jackdaw the Ram Dash ability, a powerful technique that speeds up your ship and deals massive damage to any vessels that get in its way. This can take out smaller ships in a single strike, saving you the effort of aiming your cannons.

Shipwright, Lucy Baldwin – Black Flag Resynced

Lucy Baldwin can become The Jackdaw’s Shipwright, and she’s sure to be a fan favorite. You’ll meet Lucy during the quest Officer: A Proper Shipwright.

Lucy is more adventurous and boisterous than Padre, but she has just as many valuable skills to bring to the crew.

In particular, the most useful technique that she gives you is the Perfect Brace. This greatly reduces the damage The Jackdaw takes from enemy attacks as long as you brace just as you’re about to be hit. This can be a genuine game-changer for the tougher naval battles in Black Flag Resynced, especially since there are some brand new ones.

Weapon Master, Deadman – Black Flag Resynced

The final recruitable officer is Tobias “Deadman” Smith, and you’ll first encounter him much later in the game than Lucy and Padre. As you near the game’s final act, you’ll be able to undertake the A World Without Gold questline, which Deadman is a part of.

Deadman is a tortured soul, only serving on The Jackdaw because it’s better than doing nothing with what life he has left.

Once he joins the crew, he’ll gift you with the Cohort Mortar, a mortar variant that has a narrower, more precise firing pattern. This technique only really shows its worth in tight battles where allied and enemy ships crowd together.