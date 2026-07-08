AC Black Flag Resynced: Kenway’s Fleet explained, how to maximize profit

Fleet management is a core component of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, and it’s far more elaborate in this new remake.

Instead of being able to collect Man-o-War battleships and rule the seas, you’ll now have to collect specific ship types to send on unique missions, while also managing the risk of each section of sea to make your operations easier.

For everything you need to earn plenty of profit and rule the seas in Black Flag Resynced, just read through our full breakdown of the overhauled Kenway’s Fleet below.

You can also earn big money with our Black Flag Resynced Gold farming methods.

How to manage Kenway’s Fleet – Black Flag Resynced

Whenever you wish to manage Kenway’s Fleet, you can do so either from the Captain’s Cabin on The Jackdaw or at the table in the Villa on your home base of Great Inagua.

How to commandeer ships – Black Flag Resynced

There’s no point in managing ships if you can’t capture any. During a naval battle, damaging an enemy ship until it has low health allows you to sail alongside it and board it. When the enemy’s morale has been destroyed, you’ll be able to add the ship to Kenway’s Fleet. If you don’t have space available in the fleet, you’ll need to salvage a ship before adding a new one to your armada.

When to Salvage and Repair ships – Black Flag Resynced

In addition to multiple ship types, each ship type also has several rarity or ranking levels. A one-star Brig has a fraction of the health of a three-star Brig, and similar logic applies to all ship types. As a result, you should ensure to always have one free space in your fleet in case you encounter a rarer or more powerful ship than one of your own. You should aim for all ships in your fleet to be three-stars, if possible.

Fleet mission types and required ships – Black Flag Resynced

Each ship can only take on one type of mission. There are the fleet missions you’ll undertake and the ships you need for them:

Trade – Schooner

Piracy – Brig

Scout – Frigate

Patrol – Man-o-War

Trade and Piracy missions are the profitable ones. Scout missions will restock warehouses, and Patrols will lower the Risk level of the sea the Patrol takes place in, lowering the damage your ships will take.

Best Fleet arrangement – Black Flag Resynced

Once you expand your docks and berths to hold ten ships, you should always have a fleet of nine, with that single space free in case you encounter a high-level ship to capture.

These are the nine ships we recommend:

Schooner x2

Brig x4

Man-o-War x3

Again, these should be the highest-level available ships of each type. The Schooner can continually use your trade goods to earn money, and the Brigs can bring in money from Piracy missions. The Man-o-War trio will do a great job of keeping the Risk level low across the seas. We’ve ignored Frigates here, as we don’t see warehouses as particularly efficient, but if you want to restock warehouses, then you can trade one Brig for a Frigate instead.

How to make Gold with Kenway’s Fleet – Black Flag Resynced

Now you know how to manage your fleet, it’s simply a case of continually repairing your fleet and sending them out on missions. You should maximise your repair efficiency by only repairing ships when the mission you want to send them on is capable of dealing more damage to your ship than it has in HP. Visit the Captain’s Cabin regularly when on The Jackdaw and make sure to keep your fleet busy, as it will bring you the most Gold in the long term.