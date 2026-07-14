AC Black Flag Resynced: HMS Ipswich and Maynard boss, A World Without Gold guide

The HMS Ipswich is the true final boss of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced’s new A World Without Gold questline.

Yes, there is also a fight against Maynard himself, but he’s not too threatening. The HMS Ipswich, however, is incredibly fearsome, giving the game’s Legendary Ship battles a run for their money.

The HMS Ipswich is a unique Man-o-War that will take negligible damage from your weapons — save for the fire barrels. In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to defeat the HMS Ipswich, Maynard, and complete the A World Without Gold questline in AC: Black Flag Resynced.

How to disable the HMS Ipswich – Black Flag Resynced

The HMS Ipswich is one of the toughest naval battles in the entire game, and if you try to give up, you’ll probably be going back to an autosave that is at least an hour old to escape this quest. Yikes! You’ll fare best if your ship is fully upgraded with all Ultimate Plan ship upgrades, but it’s not strictly necessary.

HMS Ipswich will take little to no damage from your cannons and mortars, but it will take decent damage from Fire Barrels you eject from the rear of your ship. There will also be additional ships spawned into the battles, and taking them out quickly with mortars will make the fight against the HMS Ipswich much easier.

What you primarily need to do is wait for the HMS Ipswich to eject its own Fire Barrels. Once it has Fire Barrels in the water, marked with red icons, you can hold R1/RB on the controller to aim your Swivel Guns at the barrels. Shoot the barrels with the Swivel Guns, and they will detonate, inflicting a third of the Ipswich’s total health in damage. You just need to repeat this three times to disable the HMS Ipswich.

Dropping your own Fire Barrels and detonating them near the Ipswich – or even dropping them onto the ship directly – will inflict decent damage, but you’ll need to focus on dropped fire barrels to do the majority of the damage.

Once the HMS Ipswich is down to 1 HP, you need to ram the ship in order to activate the Maynard fight.

How to beat Maynard – Black Flag Resynced

Robert Maynard is the final part of the fight, and he’s vicious. Luckily, despite being aggressive and being helped by additional soldiers, he’s much easier to take down than the HMS Ipswich.

Focus on parrying his moves and make sure to take out additional enemies as they come. Maynard isn’t vulnerable to Chain Takedowns, but his additional soldiers are, making them easy to take out in a group before focusing on Maynard himself.

Take his HP down – no gimmicks – and you’ll have finally completed the A World Without Gold questline in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced.