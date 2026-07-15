AC Black Flag Resynced: Find the Grand Cayman Secret chest

If you’re aiming to get all items from every island and settlement in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Remastered, then you might get stuck trying to complete the island of Grand Cayman.

There’s a tiny settlement on this island, but what you’re looking for is the Secret Chest, likely the final item you need to complete this area.

There’s only one way to get to it, and it’s not as simple as uncovering a hidden path or diving underwater. In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to get the final Secret hidden on Grand Cayman in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced.

How to get the Grand Cayman Secret chest – Black Flag Resynced

You’ll overhear a couple having a loud argument near the bottom of the viewpoint tower. A wife will be shouting over to her husband, asking how he got up to the precipice he is on. He has no idea how he got there, but the Secret chest we need is right next to him.

He’d been drinking, and Edward Kenway says, “I’d like to try what he’s drinking,” and that’s the hint you need to get up there.

Head to the Tavern, and to the right side of the bar, interact with the bottle to drink. It costs 25 Gold per drink, and you’ll become more intoxicated each time.

After drinking five times, you’ll black out and awaken on the same precipice as the drunkard from before, right next to the Secret chest you need. This should be the final thing you need to find in Grand Cayman.