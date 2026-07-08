AC Black Flag Resynced: Fastest Gold farm methods

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is a full remake of the classic Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, but it has a lot of new features and adjustments to surprise returning players.

One of those changes is Gold. Gold is more plentiful than ever before, but there are more things to spend it on, too. Early on in the game, a few extra thousand gold pieces will take you a long way.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the best ways to earn Gold quickly in AC: Black Flag Resynced, including classic methods and some additions brand new to the remake.

Chests and Warehouses – ACBFR

The obvious thing to do is collect the chests and raid the warehouses you’ll find in each of the game’s areas. Chests can offer massive Gold rewards, and you’ll find several marked on your map each time you synchronise a new viewpoint.

Warehouses, meanwhile, will give you a large supply of trade goods that you can sell in a pinch. You can also force warehouses to restock via Kenway’s Fleet, allowing you to repeatedly farm them for resources, if you want.

Piracy – ACBFR

This is obvious, but taking down ships at sea and doing some classic piracy is a great way to get more loot. You’ll get a large amount of resources for taking down ships, especially if you board the ship and have the option to loot a Captain’s Lockbox. Boarding ships will always give you more rewards than simply sinking a ship, even if it takes a bit longer. You can also find loot floating in the water, and it’s always worth collecting as you sail around the world, but it shouldn’t be a primary way of earning cash.

Protection Money – ACBFR

Protection Money is new to Black Flag Resynced and can be collected regularly. Whenever you return to your home base of Great Inagua, you’ll find a collection box in the Villa. This collection box will gather protection money as you expand your influence over the Caribbean, and you should return to Great Inagua to grab it regularly, as it has a maximum collection cap. You can’t just leave it for the entire game and cash in at the end.

Kenway’s Fleet – ACBFR

You can also manage Kenway’s Fleet from the Captain’s Cabin on the Jackdaw, or in the Villa at Great Inagua, near the collection box. Kenway’s Fleet has been overhauled when compared to the original, allowing you to engage in trade and piracy across the seas with the ships you’ve taken in battle. It’s too deep to explain everything here, but basically, Schooners and Brigs will ensure a steady stream of revenue and trade goods.

In case of emergency, Trade Goods – ACBFR

You can just sell your trade goods to any General Store, giving you thousands of Gold easily, but we don’t recommend it. Trade goods are more profitable when traded using Kenway’s Fleet, and are also necessary for certain items and objectives. However, if you’re in need of a little cash injection, there’s no harm in selling a portion of your trade goods and worrying about it later.