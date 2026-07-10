AC Black Flag Resynced: Find Blackbeard’s Treasure walkthrough

Mild spoilers ahead for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, but Blackbeard dies over the course of the game — just as he did in real life.

In the original Black Flag, that marked the end of his involvement in the story, for obvious reasons. In Black Flag Resynced, however, his legacy lives on, and he leaves Edward Kenway his precious treasure. Only, Edward and the crew aren’t the only ones looking for it.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to find Blackbeard’s Treasure in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced.

Which island is Blackbeard’s Treasure on? – Black Flag Resynced

After Blackbeard departs this world, he’ll leave Edward with a map in his hat. You’ll find this, and with it, you can deduce that the location with Blackbeard’s treasure is on the North side of the island with Kingston on it. North of Kingston, in the Eastern portion of the Charlotte Sea, you’ll find Anotto Bay, which is where you’ll find Blackbeard’s Treasure.

How to get into Anotto Bay – Black Flag Resynced

The entrance to Anotto Bay is underwater. Try exploring the underwater shipwreck, and use your Eagle Vision to locate a jellyfish guarding the entrance. This will lead to a long underwater tunnel that ends in the interior of Anotto Bay. Side note, it’s much easier to find your way underwater during the day!

Finding Blackbeard’s Treasure guide – Black Flag Resynced

Now that you’re inside Anotto Bay, you just need to find Blackbeard’s Treasure, which is hidden behind at least two walls that require Powder Kegs to destroy.

In the first main room (which is also the location of the Anotto Bay treasure map), you’ll have to carry a Powder Keg to the rocky wall at the rear of the room before continuing. You can detonate the Powder Keg with a shot from your pistol, just make sure not to stand too close.

Once you go through the passages, you’ll find another group of hostile pirates in the cave room with the waterfall in — one just like that on Blackbeard’s map. Take out the enemies in here, and then carry a Powder Keg from the first room up the ramp behind the waterfall and place it near the rocky wall. Detonate it, and you’ll find Blackbeard’s Treasure in the room behind the wall.

We won’t spoil what it is, but you’ll need to head to Great Inagua in order for this quest to finally be completed.